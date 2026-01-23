Experimental Disco: Reacting to Harry Styles’ New Single “Aperture”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles’ new single, “Aperture,” is finally here with the disco groove. The single is a fun, experimental glimpse at Styles and his new era. The release was announced on Jan. 20, keeping up the momentum from the album announcement on Jan. 15. The single launched at midnight in U.K. time on Jan. 23, so fans in the U.S. were able to listen earlier than expected.

An accompanying music video dropped in a surprise release on Jan. 23 at noon, with a link sent to fans on the HSHQ automated texts to join the premiere. It features a silly, dancey Styles in a fun, wonderful way to bring him back to the pop world.

@HarryStyles via YouTube

Upon my first listen, I was definitely surprised. The five-minute song has a driving, deep bass beat throughout, sounding much more electronic than any Styles song to date. I had been expecting a certain level of experimentation, though, and the clubby, disco elements fit in well with the album’s title. Styles told us exactly what to expect with Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

One of the first things I thought when hearing the new single was the rumors about HS4 being his most experimental album to date. In early 2025, an article connecting Styles’ making music in Berlin to rockstar David Bowie’s Berlin Trilogy was published. As a major fan of both artists, this comparison never left my mind. Bowie’s Berlin albums were made on the waning end of a years-long struggle with substance abuse, in which he decided he needed a fresh start, both professionally and personally.

It’s hard to miss the connection to Styles’ four-year break from the music industry and the public eye to take time for himself and experiment creatively. He had come off a nearly three-year tour with “Love on Tour.” A continuous string of performances for so long is bound to have its effects, and Styles, it seems, was no exception.

View this post on Instagram @harrystyles on Instagram

Although the style of the song is incredibly unique, Styles’ voice is soft, sweet, and familiar. Listening after so long feels like hearing from an old friend, one that has changed, but remains just as close to your heart.

One of the most striking elements of the song is the chorus. It has a beautiful refrain of “we belong together,” the same phrase that Styles launched his new website under to promote Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. The upbeat, almost chanting sound is reminiscent of “Love on Tour” and the infamous interactive audiences at his shows. This song, in short, feels like a love letter to the fans and to the pop-touring world he was once king of.

As if furthering this connection, Styles also released official presale dates for his “Together, Together” world tour on Jan. 22, which includes an astounding 30-day streak of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York.

View this post on Instagram @hshq on Instagram

If “Aperture” (and its video) proves anything, it’s that he is on top, and he never left. We were all right here, waiting for him. After all, we belong together.

Stream “Aperture” on all major music platforms, watch the just-dropped music video, and sign up for HSHQ updates to stay in the loop on all things Harry Styles.