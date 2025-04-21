This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and musician Laufey is returning to the studio to bewitch her listeners yet again with her third studio album. Her new project, nicknamed Laufey 3, was teased as something that is “pushing her out of her comfort zone,” and has been in the works for some time.

The album was first referenced in a late 2024 interview, where she confirmed that she had been working on new music that may be a bit surprising. In early 2025, the conversation on Laufey 3 picked back up again with an Instagram post of short outtakes from a recording session. However, with a fresh new song, it looks like Laufey is preparing to grace fans with new material.

Her newest single, “Silver Lining,” was released on April 3 along with a new music video, with her sister acting as creative director once again. While the song was not confirmed to be attached to a new album, it is assumed that this is the first taste of the project.

Laufey – “Silver Lining” (Official Music Video)

While the release date for the album has not been confirmed, some fans have speculated that it will reach audiences this coming summer. Her previous two albums, Everything I Know About Love and Bewitched, both came out between August and September, leading some to believe she will continue this trend.

Laufey’s website currently references performance dates until early August 2025, with the last stop being Saratoga Springs, NY. This suggests that she may release her album after her tour finishes, closer to the end of August.

There have been some notable changes to her website in preparation for the new project. Based on some of the hints she’s posted, Laufey 3 may have some connection with clocks and the passing of time. In alignment with her posts alluding to the album, her website’s home screen has been changed to a sparkly purple, showcasing an hourglass with all the sand at the bottom. There is also a large solar system model in the background, suggesting that her new project could have to do with the concept of space and time.

However, even with her new single, it seems Laufey is enjoying her time in the spaces between her albums, taking that time to troll the internet. While promoting “Silver Lining” on her TikTok, she participated in a joke with fans, claiming she would release a rap album. This has resulted in multiple videos of the artist lip-syncing to rap music, including “NISSAN ALTIMA” by Doechii. Her official fan group, Laufey Land, even gave her a new nickname: “Lil Fey.” Additionally, the rumor of a Laufey rap track has prompted fans to create remixes of her songs, like the “From the Start” mashup with 2Pac’s “Hit Em Up.”

Moreover, just after the release of “Silver Lining,” Laufey posted a picture of a billboard in Palm Springs, California, showcasing a picture of her crying with a large pink script text reading, “Still struggling with my name? Visit SAYLAUFEY.COM to learn.” The website is real and directs users to a page titled “Official Laufey Pronunciation,” which features nothing but the billboard art and a clip of her explaining the pronunciation on the Graham Norton Show.

As it stands now, Laufey 3, whatever it may be, will likely be released around mid-August. Until then, “Silver Lining” is available on all streaming platforms along with Laufey’s first two albums. Maybe, if we’re lucky, a Laufey rap track will actually surface, but only time will tell.