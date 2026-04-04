Everything We Know About ‘Dune: Part Three’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Dune: Part Three teaser trailer generated over 30 million views the week of its release, spotlighting one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2026. The teaser and character posters sparked conversations online and left Dune fans eager for more.

The film’s director, Denis Villeneuve, has delivered a beautiful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction Dune saga thus far. Villeneuve has changed significant parts of the novels in his previous two films, and with a 17-year time skip, fans are theorizing about how the Dune series will end. Here is everything we know and expect from Dune: Part Three.

The spice

The original cast of Dune returns, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Rebecca Ferguson, along with two new cast members, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson. Taylor-Joy was introduced in Dune: Part Two, foreshadowed as Paul’s sister, but in this new film, she will become a prominent lead as Alia Atreides. Robert Pattinson will play the antagonist named Scytale. Another unexpected cast member returning is Jason Momoa, who previously played the character Duncan Idaho. Novel readers know why Duncan returns, but there may be a twist or some spice in Villeneuve’s version.

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According to Deadline, Taylor-Joy expressed how her character has an intense blessing and is deeply devoted to Paul. As for Paul, the main character, Villeneuve expressed how the characters in the 17-year time jump will face many consequences: “We see Paul dealing with the consequences of having too much power and him trying to figure out how to get out of this cycle of violence. And of course he’s an emperor who can see the future, so he’s kind of invincible.”

messiah

From the trailer, Paul and Chani discuss what they would name their children, prompting fans to speculate that the scene could be a flashback to Dune: Part Two, since Chani leaves Paul heartbroken after he decides to marry Princess Irulan.

With Paul as an emperor, gaining more followers and characters plotting his downfall, this story will include themes of manipulation and the consequences of power. The ending sequence of the teaser shows the characters transformed into new versions of themselves that are unrecognizable, and Paul’s declaration, “I am not afraid to die, but I must not die. Yet.”

@WarnerBros via YouTube.

Hans Zimmer returns

One of the most talked-about parts of the trailer was the score. The teaser featured a haunting melody performed by Timothée Chalamet, who plays Paul. Reactions online were enthusiastic and admiring of Zimmer’s beautiful Dune composition once again. According to Variety, Zimmer had already started production of Part Three’s music while composing Dune: Part Two. Zimmer clearly understands the world of Dune and will undoubtedly deliver an emotional finale for the series.

The film is set for release on Dec. 18, with so many questions unanswered. The continuation and finale of Paul Atreides’ story will bring forth a culmination of a story focused on power and the cost of destiny. Whether or not Villeneuve stays faithful to the books in this series, fans can’t wait to see the stakes and levels this story can go to.