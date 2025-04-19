Everything I Did at Universal’s Epic Universe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What started as a doodle on a napkin nearly a decade ago has finally become reality: Universal’s Epic Universe, a bold new park that pushes the boundaries of themed entertainment. Set to officially open in 2025, this ambitious expansion introduces guests to five richly themed worlds, each connected by sweeping storylines, intricate architecture, and the kind of immersion that makes you forget you’re still in Orlando.

I spent my spring break exploring nearly every inch of the park, from soaring with dragons to racing Bowser to flirting with the Invisible Man. Every land is accessed through massive themed portals, and these alone deserve their own spotlight. Each portal is a carefully sculpted, photogenic structure that hints at the world beyond.

Before you even reach the rides, you’ll have half your camera roll filled. Here’s your inside guide to everything Epic Universe has to offer.

Celestial Park

I’ll admit it—I wasn’t expecting Celestial Park to be a highlight. With no existing franchise tied to it, I feared it might be an afterthought. However, this original land blew me away. The coaster Stardust Racers was the most exhilarating coaster I have ever been on. It feels like a high-speed chase with yourself as two coaster cars on parallel tracks soar through space next to each other. It was smooth with takeoffs created by the engineers who developed the Velocicoaster, but with drops, twists, turns, and even more excitement. I only wish I could have taken in the serene view of the park from up so high, but I was zipping way too fast. It has easily made its way up to my favorite coaster of all time. A stunning, atmospheric oasis, Celestial Park is a serene, dreamlike space filled with cosmic architecture, glowing constellations, and mythological references. With nods to Roman, Greek, and Norse gods and beautifully curated gardens, the land bridges the realms of science and spirituality. At its center is a picturesque lake surrounded by dining, entertainment, and the ethereal Celestial Carousel, which feels more like a floating dream than a traditional theme park ride. Inside the park is the Chocolatier dessert café, which offers gourmet chocolate creations that look too pretty to eat. For fans of astrology, mythology, or just plain beauty, this land is both a visual and emotional feast.

Dark Universe

Our first stop at Epic was Dark Universe. We wasted no time making a beeline toward the village of Darkmoor. This gothic, fog-drenched land feels like a living, breathing Halloween Horror Nights set, minus the conga lines. The dimly lit graveyards, eerie crypts, and haunted ambiance make every step feel cinematic. We browsed horror-themed shops, picked up merch, and had surprise encounters with characters like Igor, The Invisible Man, and The Bride of Frankenstein. A particularly entertaining interaction with the Invisible Man may have bordered on flirtatious, though it’s difficult to read someone with no visible face. The Bride, on the other hand, was charmingly baffled by my attention. She still posed for a photo, though. She was an icon. The land’s standout coaster, Curse of the Werewolf, was a wickedly fun experience. With rotating ride vehicles and tight, twisting track layouts, the coaster plunges riders through the eerie forests and villages of werewolf lore. The movement of the carts adds a thrilling disorientation, which leaves us spinning — literally. The crown jewel, though, is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment. Guests are invited into Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s manor, where she attempts to reanimate the monster. The queue alone is a sensory overload, packed with animatronics, eerie projections, and Victorian-era props. The ride system, a modern evolution of Forbidden Journey’s bench-style vehicle, uses updated technology to deliver an intense, cinematic horror ride. It’s an absolute must-do.

Super Nintendo World

We entered SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the only way you should — through a giant green warp pipe. We were immediately greeted by the Super Mario Bros. theme and punchable mystery blocks overhead, and yes, they make sounds, and yes, I hit each one. Every inch of this land is photo-ready. Giant spinning coins and chomping Piranha Plants make for a perfect backdrop. Be sure to snap a shot with the castle gates or under the enormous thwomp block. We rode Yoshi’s Adventure, a laid-back, scenic ride perfect for catching panoramic views of the land. Then we jumped on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, a wild AR experience that pits you against Bowser in races across Rainbow Road, Luigi’s Mansion, and more. The VR headset makes it immersive, but the queue (modeled after Bowser’s castle) makes it iconic.

isle of berk

If there’s a heart of Epic Universe, it may just be within How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. This vibrant land perfectly captures the film’s spirit with rolling hills, Viking huts, and dragon nests dotting the landscape. It provides whimsical, warm, and surprisingly emotional energy. We dined at Spit Fyre Grill, where I devoured a hearty chicken bowl with rice and greens that could have fueled me for the entire day. It’s easily one of the best meals in the park — filling, flavorful, and themed without feeling forced. Between bites, we explored training grounds and interactive experiences, meeting baby dragons and chatting with Ruffnut and Tuffnut, who brought their usual chaotic sibling energy. The shops here are dangerously good, so prepare to fight the urge to buy everything. The main attraction, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, is a high-speed coaster that mimics the feeling of riding a dragon. With soaring launches, sweeping curves, and a surprise backward section, it’s a thrill ride with heart. Similar in structure to Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure, this coaster trades dark forests for open skies — and it works beautifully.

The ministry of magic