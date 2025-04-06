If You’re Not Watching ‘Everybody’s Live’ — You Should Be

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

John Mulaney has spent over a decade making audiences laugh with his cynical wit and eccentric storytelling. From his stand-up specials to his time as a writer on Saturday Night Live, he’s built a reputation as one of comedy’s most iconic voices.

Now, he’s using that voice to tackle Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, a live variety show, continuing off the success of his earlier Netflix show Everybody’s in LA with John Mulaney. His new show promises an unpredictable mix of comedic, musical, and surprise guests. With Mulaney at the helm, fans can also expect a smart, fast-paced spin on the classic variety show format.

At its core, Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is a modern take on the classic variety show, drawing clear inspiration from legendary variety programs like The Ed Sullivan Show, The Carol Burnett Show, and Saturday Night Live.

Still, this is a Mulaney endeavor, so it’s got some absolutely ridiculous bits within. A personal favorite of mine was a spoof on Body Double, in which Mulaney sees several murders, with lamps as weapons, occur through a telescope’s lens. Then, he decides he doesn’t want to deal with the whole process of reporting them, so he just continues with the show.

While Mulaney has long been acclaimed for his on-stage stand-up and behind-the-scenes writing, this project marks a shift toward a more freeform, unpredictable style of entertainment. Unlike a traditional talk show or sketch series, Everybody’s Live embraces the spontaneity of live performance, bringing an anything-can-happen energy to each episode. So much so that Mulaney fully embraces the intended rockiness of the show, saying, “I can protect myself by acting like we just think it’s weird, and that way you can’t criticize it in the same way.”

In the premiere, Mulaney even jokes about the show appearing to be thrown together at the last minute, stealing critics’ thunder before they had it in the first place. He said, “We’ve been working on this episode all day… some crew got here as early as 9:00 a.m.”

Few comedians have the devoted fanbase that Mulaney has cultivated. His signature blend of dry humor, sharp wit, and theatrical delivery sets him apart in comedy. These devoted fans have followed him through every phase of his career. From his writer days on Saturday Night Live to his ups and downs in the public eye, Everybody’s Live represents a brand new chapter of this career.

Part of the excitement surrounding this show comes from seeing how Mulaney continues to reinvent himself in this format. After years of polished stand-up, the unpredictability of a live variety show gives him a fresh way to connect with audiences.

Whether Everybody’s Live becomes a long-running Netflix staple or simply a fun, experimental detour in Mulaney’s career, one thing is certain: audiences are in for a wild ride.