Every Major Announcement From the September Nintendo Direct

From video games to films to DLCs, the latest installment of Nintendo Direct gave fans a glimpse into what the next year holds for the company. On Sept. 12, game director Shigeru Miyamoto unveiled upcoming projects for renowned Nintendo franchises like Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid. The virtual announcement event followed the company’s release of the Switch 2 earlier this summer.

Here are some of the most notable projects featured in the Nintendo Direct.

Mario

This year marks the 40th anniversary of everyone’s favorite Italian plumber, so Nintendo is pulling out all the stops to honor the franchise. Miyamoto kicked the Direct off with a teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the 2023 box office hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While no new voice actors were announced for the film, the main cast of the first film is confirmed to return for the sequel. The film will most likely incorporate elements from the Super Mario Galaxy games, which introduced beloved characters like Rosalina into the franchise. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has an anticipated launch date of April 2026.

Nintendo Direct Teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie via YouTube

Nintendo also announced that enhanced versions of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 would be released on the Switch on Oct. 2. According to IGN, “Both titles will feature improved UI, the choice to play with button and stick or motion controls, an in-game music player, and enhanced resolution. On Switch 2, a free update will bring that resolution up to 4K.”

Other announced Mario titles include Mario Tennis Fever, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and Meet Up in Bellabel Park, the DLC to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The release dates for these titles are confirmed for early next year.

Pokémon

Nintendo announced Pokémon Pokopia, an Animal Crossing-esque simulation game where you play as a human Ditto. The trailer features fan favorites like Squirtle and Bulbasaur teaching the player various moves to grow grass and collect materials. This is the first game of its kind for The Pokémon Company, and with a 2026 release date for the Switch 2, the anticipation for this release will only grow.

Nintendo Direct Trailer for Pokémon Pokopia via YouTube

A new trailer for the upcoming title, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, was also released, featuring gameplay and Mega Evolutions for various Pokémon, including Raichu and Dragonite. The game is set to drop on the Switch on Oct. 16.

Nintendo Direct Trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A via YouTube

Additional Highlights

Wait, there’s more! The Direct shared news on several other prominent franchises, from beloved classics to the reimagining of said classics.

Coming to the Switch on December 4, 2025, is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond after years of development. The game’s trailer features the franchise’s lead character, Samus, riding a bike across desert-like terrain. Much of the game’s premise is still up in the air as of right now.

Nintendo also released expanded trailers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Resident Evil 9: Requiem, two games that have previously been announced. Their release dates are Nov. 6 of this year and Feb. 27, 2026, respectively. A DLC was announced for Donkey Kong Bananza, the latest Donkey Kong game for Nintendo. The DLC, entitled DK Island and Emerald Rush, is available for purchase today. Closing out the Direct was the announcement for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave for the Switch 2, coming sometime in 2026.

Nintendo Direct Trailer for Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave via YouTube

Time will tell what the next Nintendo Direct has to offer, but these releases build much excitement for the next year of gaming.