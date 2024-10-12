‘Dress to Impress’: Your Guide To The 10 Nichest Themes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Let’s face it: if you’ve been on TikTok this summer—or have little sisters like me—chances are you’ve heard of the increasingly popular Roblox game, “Dress to Impress.” Designed as a competitive dress-up game, players are given a theme and five minutes to put together hair, makeup, and outfits before being scored by other players on a scale from one to five stars. The game allows players to get creative with new combinations, lore, or themes to discover.

With the large variety of potential themes, there are definitely some interesting ones thrown into the mix. From visual kei to eldritch horror, players are sometimes left to wonder: how do I even dress for this?

In this article, I’m going to break down some of the most commonly confusing themes and what you should use as inspiration.

Acubi Originating from Korea, Acubi is a minimalistic, muted, and subversive style of streetwear. Think baggy gray cargos, black baby tees, and maybe a white crochet top or a beige skirt with chunky sneakers. Accessorizing also plays a large part in the style, using simple pieces like headphones, crossbody bags, and hairclips to elevate the simple clothes. Acubi combines basics into y2k-esque outfits, perfect for keeping things timeless yet trendy. Dress To Impress/Roblox Visual Kei Also known as V-Kei, visual kei is a unique subculture and movement hailing from 1980s to 1990s Japan. With heavy metal, rock, and electronic influences, the music that defines V-Kei has no specific style. Some bands have combined classical music with goth or punk rock aesthetics. Characterized by androgynous makeup, wild hair, and extravagant fashion, players have to do their best to stand out! Dress to Impress/Roblox Mori Kei Similar to its sibling style, Visual Kei, Mori Kei is the Japanese forest style. To achieve this, emphasize natural fabrics and handmade items, using pieces like soft cardigans, flowy skirts, and fuzzy leg warmers. Think of it as the original cottagecore, but a bit more light and neutral in colors (though patterns are used as well!). Symbolizing the simplicity and tranquility of nature and our connection with it, Mori Kei is cozy, rustic, and serene. Dress to Impress/Roblox Harajuku Named after the Harajuku fashion from the Shibuya district in Japan, Harajuku isn’t one singular subculture or style; rather, it focuses on community and freedom of expression! It is meant to be bold and alternative, with many different aspects of fashion beneath its umbrella. Some of the most popular Harajuku styles are Lolita, Ko-Gyaru, and Fairy Kei. This may make it difficult for players to pin down in Dress to Impress, but I’ve done my best to give you some general ideas! Dress to Impress/Roblox Decora One of the many subsets of Harajuku fashion, Decora focuses on child-like style and playful combinations. With less of a silhouette in mind, Decora focuses heavily on the use of accessorizing and bright and fun color combinations to set apart its community members. Players should especially employ DTI’s wide array of patterns for this theme! Dress to Impress/Roblox Eldritch Horror Moving away from Asia’s wide assortment of style subcultures, the next few themes will be a little more abstract. Also known as Lovecraftian Horror after its creator, H.P. Lovecraft, Eldritch Horror is defined as the horror of the unknowable and incomprehensible, the awe of facing phenomena beyond human comprehension. Think Cthulhu or popular media like Hellboy or Junji Ito’s Uzumaki. Generally, unsettling or unnatural combinations would work best with this theme. Dress to Impress/Roblox Frutiger Aero When you think of Frutiger Aero, think of the 2000s era of Microsoft and Apple: bright greens and blues, glossy bubbles, tropical fish, and auroras. Playing a vital part in any 2000s childhood, it is one of the more nuanced themes of the game. However, like any childhood nostalgia, Frutiger Aero has made a resurgence on social media so players can find plenty of inspiration for their outfits. I suggest aiming for futuristic vibes to try and best capture an era that was ahead of its time. Dress to Impress/Roblox Gothic Romance As a Gothic culture and literature lover, I have to clear the air on Gothic Romance. It is not the same as Romantic Goth, which has become increasingly popular on social media lately. Gothic Romance is the literary genre focusing on romance, but incorporating mysterious, gloomy, and suspenseful elements and atmosphere. You probably recognize some of the most popular gothic romance novels, such as Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights, or, most famously, The Phantom of the Opera. Players should play into those dark and romantic elements. Dress to Impress/Roblox Pastel Goth From the Tumblr era of the 2010s, Pastel Goth appeared to mix goth culture with cute and soft pastels. While still utilizing the dark and occult elements of traditional goth, Pastel Goth works by incorporating hints of pastel colors throughout outfits. Players can best achieve this by layering and utilizing some of my favorite patterns, like the spiderwebs or black leather. When done correctly, the outcome can be a playful fusion of the colorful and the macabre. Dress to Impress/Roblox Folklore Finally, one of my favorite themes, Folklore. Passed down from generation to generation, stories and beliefs of otherworldly beings have been shared for hundreds of years by many different cultures. Hispanics have grown up with the stories of la Llorona, el Chupacabra, or el Silbón; European countries like Ireland and Scotland spread stories about selkies, fairies, or the Loch Ness monster, and America has its cultural icons Bigfoot and Mothman. No matter where you’re from, Folklore is woven into the core of families and generations of the present and past. So, players should pick their favorite Folklore icon and do their best to honor them! Dress to Impress/Roblox

From the muted minimalism of Acubi to the whimsical brightness of Decora and the eerie allure of Eldritch Horror, ‘Dress to Impress’ allows players to not only compete for a place on the podium but to get creative and work with the many pieces, patterns, and colors to craft something worthy of five stars. Happy dressing!