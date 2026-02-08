Does BookTok Promote Anti-Intellectualism?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve scrolled through BookTok recently, you might have seen some polarizing videos that debate whether your favorite romantasy novels actually contribute to a nationwide literacy crisis. In particular, a viral TikTok posted by Maddie Clark (@maddie_m_clark) urges BookTok readers to “go back to a high school literature class” to improve critical thinking and comprehension skills. The reception to this video, as well as others like it, has been mixed; while one side views popular BookTok releases as detrimental to collective intelligence, the other side champions reading in any capacity amidst declining literacy rates. But can two things be true at once?

The National Literacy Institute reports that, as of 2025, “54% of adults have a literacy below a 6th-grade level.” Meanwhile, BookTok continues to influence book sales and publisher preferences of manuscripts. Despite their acclaim, TikTok users cite novels like A Court of Thorns and Roses, Quicksilver, and Fourth Wing as catalysts for the anti-intellectual movement in publishing. What, then, do these books have in common? What exactly makes a work anti-intellectual, if at all?

Markers of Anti-Intellectualism in Novels

In a follow-up to her controversial post, Clark argues that “the literary world is turning into fast fashion.” Whether by printing several “limited edition” copies of the latest BookTok read or selling unedited novels through TikTok Shop, many works arguably contribute to capitalistic trends and overconsumption. Book hauls, which some have criticized as a platform for judging books by their cover instead of their narrative contents, remain a staple of BookTok culture. The promotion of different novels based on their covers alters consumer priorities; instead of valuing the author’s dedication to their craft, a book can become the latest addition to one’s overflowing bookshelf, despite its literary flaws.

Book covers aren’t the only literary trend, however. Those who argue BookTok’s anti-intellectualism also claim that many novels, despite their differing titles and authors, share the same subject matter. Based on the monumental success of certain novels, publishers and authors produce similar works to appeal to similar audiences.

Take Icebreaker by Hannah Grace, for instance. Arguably the most popular sports romance book on BookTok, it inspired dozens of similar storylines from various authors, all with cartoon covers, romantic tropes such as “golden retriever boyfriend,” and detailed sex scenes. The inclusion of these elements isn’t necessarily problematic, but the mindless repetition of them is.

As Isabella Madruga writes for The John Hopkins Newsletter, “when the majority of the trending books on BookTok are able to be boiled down into three tropes, have black-and-white plots and characters with no nuance, and when their main pull is that they require little to no analytical thinking … It may lead potential readers to believe that’s all there is to reading and prevent them from venturing into literature that is deemed too difficult or boring.”

The simplicity of famous BookTok novels ultimately paints classic literature as inaccessible. Why search for a different or difficult read when there are several, albeit poorly written, books that fit one’s preference for tropes, genre, and readability? Of course, because of this desire for ease and accessibility, “plotlines and characters are forced into these rigid moulds [of publishing desires] to the detriment of uniqueness and creativity,” according to a blog by Eva Marsden. As a result, books fail to challenge a reader’s attitudes or expectations. People can continue to read iterations of the same story, unaware and uninterested in the books’ inadequacies or lack of diversity. Literary growth halts as authors recycle material, prioritize book marketing rather than its content, and assume the reader’s inability to read difficult pieces.

Is there hope for Booktok readers?

As dissected, BookTok novels are not the pinnacle of literature. I think many readers on the platform recognize this. However, BookTok books are still books. Regardless of their genre, writing style, or subject matter, books help our minds “pay attention to long-form content in a digital world that has shortened our attention span with the infinite feed of short-form media,” as Healthline states. If someone can find enjoyment and separation from technology in a BookTok book, they could be the work’s target audience.

BookTok books, despite their simplicity, can offer comfort to readers. Regarding smutty books, Kerri Maniscalco, author of Throne of the Fallen, told The Guardian that they provide “a safe space for readers to explore their own fantasies.” Reading is a hobby for a reason; it offers a restful, comforting outlet for people to discover new worlds and opportunities. Upon hearing critiques for BookTok novels, many users against the anti-intellectualism claims echo sentiments like, “just let people enjoy things.” Ultimately, reading as a hobby becomes positively reinforced when people can enjoy what they’re reading.

Additionally, while BookTok novels can frame classic literature as inaccessible, readers don’t have to immediately jump from series like ACOTAR into The Count of Monte Cristo. A TikTok by Tsering Jesse (@tser_tser) suggests that famous BookTok works serve as “gateway reading” for other tiers of literature. Jesse discusses a literary pyramid, in which each level differs in complexity. She argues that “once you know what kind of gateway reading you like, we can find more elevated versions of those books for you to read.”

@tser_tser Please understand that with this video there is tons of nuance. When I say things like “have to or need to” it’s simply for the sake of being direct and not having too many disclaimers. You guys don’t have to do anything! I also am not trying to make anyone feel bad about the books they read, I just wanted to share how I expanded the types of books I read and what system worked for me! (Please be nice to each other in the comments: if your bullying people over reading you need a bath and some time with the lord) #books #BookTok #reading #booktokdrama ♬ original sound – Tsering Jesse @tser_tser via TikTok

Are BookTok novels the highest-quality stories ever made? No. In fact, many of them reflect how technology numbs our attention spans and critical thinking abilities, which most of the literary canon requires. However, there’s still pleasure to gain and opportunities for growth to take advantage of from reading these books. Books can mirror traits of a dopamine-hungry culture, but I’d argue that anti-intellectualism as a whole spreads individually from those unwilling to consider new narratives or perspectives in literature.

In short, read what you want to read, but open yourself up to exploring various stories or genres. Reading in any capacity already heightens one’s literacy in comparison to the rest of the public, so use your mind to its fullest potential!