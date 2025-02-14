A Role-Model in the Making: Doechii’s Emotional Speech

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but when I think of 2021 TikTok, one of the top audios I think of is “Hi, my name’s Doechii with two I’s.” Created by small SoundCloud rapper IAmDoechii, the song was released in September 2020 and quickly rose to popularity due to its quirky beat and lyrics.

Well, IAmDoechii isn’t so small anymore. Now simply going by Doechii, the 26-year-old rapper won her first-ever Grammy on Sunday, Feb. 2 for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal. It won Best Rap Album of the Year, beating out competitors J. Cole, Eminem, Common & Pete Rock, and Future & Metro Boomin.

Of course, this is a monumental occasion, not just for Doechii but for the rap industry as a whole. In her acceptance speech, she acknowledges that only two women — now three — have won this honor in the past since the category’s start in 1996: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and now, herself. It shows that Doechii has proven herself among some of the most lyrically unique and creative rappers of this day and age.



But beyond the incredible achievement of being the third woman to win in this category, Doechii’s win also plays a massive role in the communities she stands for. Hailing from Tampa, Doechii quotes her name, ‘the Swamp Princess,’ in her speech, calling on the audience and industry labels to turn their eyes to Tampa for its talent. As a Floridian and Miami-raised girl myself, it felt so refreshing to see an artist who is taking the world by stage while giving credit to such an under-appreciated part of the Sunshine State, highlighting the beautiful talent that comes from it.

“There’s so much culture in Tampa. Whenever people think about Florida they only think about, like, Miami but Tampa has so much talent! Labels go to Tampa, there’s talent there.” Doechii says in her Grammy’s acceptance speech.

Additionally, Doechii’s win at the Grammys symbolizes a major win for the LGBTQ+ community. She has been open about her bisexuality throughout her career, referencing her attraction to women within her songs and even writing an open love letter to the community on Billboard in honor of Pride Month last year. As a bisexual Black woman from the south, Doechii’s Grammy win readily inspires the community, a community she thanks for “embracing” her “so tightly.”

Similarly, fans on social media praise Doechii for referencing her dedication to sobriety in her speech. Through tears, she states, “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.” Across social media platforms like TikTok and Reddit, fans have applauded and congratulated Doechii for being so open about such a sensitive, vulnerable topic.

Doechii is now an even brighter guiding light for young Black women to follow. At the end of her speech, Doechii speaks directly to Black women worldwide, telling them they can do anything. Her words are clear, strong, and powerful, moving people to tears — including myself.



“I know that there is some black girl out there, so many black women out there, that are watching me right now and I want to tell you – you can do it. Anything is possible, anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark, or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic, or you’re too loud! You are exactly who you need to be to be, right where you are, and I am a testimony!” Doechii says in her Grammy’s acceptance speech.

In these trying times, Doechii’s words affirm Black women to keep their heads held high and be themselves openly, honestly, and loudly. By being a multi-faceted, diverse woman, Doechii gives hope to those who may feel like they cannot be heard or seen right now.

So, in my humble opinion, this all goes to show one truth: Alligator Bites Never Heal is only Doechii’s third mixtape within her six-year-long career. With her incredible lyricism, creativity, and amazingly fun energy, I firmly believe she will be one of the most influential rappers within the next few years and that we can expect her to win many more Grammys along the way.