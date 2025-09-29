Disney College Program: The Truth Behind the Magic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear the phrase “making magic,” what do you think of? Some may correlate making magic with pursuing a craft, while others may think of a literal magician. For members of the Disney College Program, making magic is cleaning up vomit after a 10-year-old rides Space Mountain.

In all seriousness, Disney College Program members, known as CPs to the community, are some of the most unsung heroes amongst us. If you’ve ever attended a Disney park, you know the magic that illuminates the space from the moment you walk in. It’s down Main Street when you’re enjoying a Mickey-shaped pretzel. It’s on the blue, cushioned seats of the PeopleMover as you cruise through Tomorrowland. All that magic would not be possible without the hard work of Disney employees.

But what is magic? Where does the line between making magic and clocking in for a tedious job under hot Florida conditions blur? I interviewed a current CP to find out.

The interviewee has requested to remain anonymous for their safety and to be able to talk about their role freely, without fear of repercussions.

The allure of applying for the DCP is considerably strong. The company makes some big promises, stating, “As part of The Walt Disney Company, you will contribute to the stories and experiences that touch the lives of people around the globe.” It sounds like the total package deal: As a CP, you get the opportunity to boost their professional development, make connections, and touch the hearts of others at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

However, at the end of the day, it’s a business. Disney wants something out of you, whether it be your willingness to spend money or your built-in trust within the company. For the interviewee, a job is a job. The anonymous cast member said, “It looks like a lot of fun, and it is, but at the end of the day, it’s work. CPs don’t get as many perks as cast members, like stability and consistency. The DCP is more like a seasonal position. You’re in this weird limbo state where you’re taken as seriously as you can be as a Disney employee, but not as much as an official part-time cast member.”

Not to mention, for many CPs, they’re packing up their entire lives to “work for the mouse.” They say, “It’s kind of like leaving for college all over again. Your life gets put on pause. Especially if you’re still in school while doing the program, you’re leaving your friends and entire college life.”

The interviewee said they strive to find a balance between allowing themselves to feel homesick and still being grateful for the many opportunities Disney has to offer. “I’ll be honest, it’s kind of hard knowing that life keeps on moving while you’re away. You’re gone from your job, friends, school, and frat/sorority obligations. You’re missing out on things that are happening back home, but you have to remind yourself that the new experiences you’re gaining make up for it.”

Additionally, when you join the DCP, you become part of a tight-knit community comprised of individuals who are going through the same experience. “That’s the one thing I didn’t expect. The sense of community you’re automatically granted. Everyone there went through the same recruitment process at the same time, you’re all living together in shared housing. If you were upset about your role, for example, you have people to confide in who understand the program on the same level as you.”

Moreover, Disney likes to keep its application process under wraps. It makes sense. Disney is one of the biggest companies on the planet, making a level of secrecy a vital part of its operations. With that being said, the courtesy of unraveling these secrets is not always extended to employees — at least not automatically. “When applying, you obviously have so many questions about the park, your co-workers, perks, but truthfully, you won’t get any answers until you are working in the park. Like, you won’t know about your housing until four weeks out. That’s six months of not knowing what apartment you’re in. You have no idea who your roommate is until you walk in. But what’s cool is everyone’s going through that and nobody will get that as much as someone who knows what it means to make magic.”

“Although new jobs are an adjustment, working for Disney is truly a gift. There’s so much room to grow in the company.”

Like every company, working for Disney has its pros and cons. But you do get the benefit of working for a company that creates magical moments for people every day. “Although new jobs are an adjustment, working for Disney is truly a gift. There’s so much room to grow in the company. My favorite part about the DCP is knowing that every single transient leader there did a college program. Seeing how they move up in the company inspires and motivates me to do the same.”

So, if you are someone who values creative expression and dreaming big, consider looking into the DCP. You never know, you might find yourself dressed as a life-sized chipmunk named Dale who gets paid to do TikTok trends all day.