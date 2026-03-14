Did the Internet’s Favorite Couple Really Get Married? Here’s What We Know So Far

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to stylist Law Roach, Zendaya and Tom Holland are married and “you missed it.” Roach slipped this claim into his interview when Access Tonight asked him about possible looks for Zendaya at her wedding. Tomdaya fans entered a euphoric state after news broke, and speculation on whether this wedding really occurred has been circulating ever since. Did we really miss Gen Z’s royal wedding?

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On March 1, Law Roach told Access Tonight on the Actors’ Awards red carpet, “The wedding’s over, sorry,” before a quick topic diversion away from Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding. Later, when asked by an Access Hollywood reporter whether Roach was already thinking about looks for the wedding, he responded, “The wedding already happened, sorry.” These claims were delivered with a laugh, but by the end of the interview, Roach had emphasized that he was serious, which has fans confused about the weight of these claims. Even though the internet hasn’t stopped buzzing about what was said, we still haven’t heard any confirmation about the wedding from Zendaya or Tom Holland. Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, reposted the viral moment on her Instagram story, with the ambiguous caption of “The laugh…” adding further uncertainty to the situation.

Timeline of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship

. 2016-2017: The couple met while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” specifically at a chemistry read for their characters. The dating rumors started early because the two seemed to be hitting it off during the movie’s press tour. Although Zendaya and Tom Holland had an amazing rapport, they remained adamant that they were just good friends, sometimes calling each other “one of my best friends.” . 2019 In 2019, Marvel and Tomdaya fans alike got to see their romance on the big screen through their characters, MJ and Peter Parker. Once again, their on-screen spark led fans to speculate that there could be something more off-screen. . July-Sept 2021 In July, their real-life romance was confirmed by a photo of the two kissing in a car. The following September, the couple made their relationship Instagram official. Holland confirmed it first with a romantic birthday tribute to Zendaya, saying, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx”, to which she replied, “Calling now,” followed by a heart. Fans went crazy, with the post getting roughly 20 million likes. . Dec 2021 They debuted their relationship on the red carpet at the LA premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” where Tom Holland was noticeably captivated by Zendaya when she showed up at the premiere. Just 2 days later, Zendaya shared the sentiment with a congratulatory post for Tom in their newest movie, saying, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.” . 2022-2024 2022-2024: From 2022 to 2024, they continued to show up for each other’s career milestones consistently and be seen together. In an interview with Access Hollywood about hit show Euphoria, the reporter joked, “We hear that Tom crashes the set a lot. Are we gonna get that cameo going…” to which Zendaya replied, “He keeps talking about it, maybe we’ll get him the background…” Tom later shared that Zendaya helped him run lines for his role in Jamie Lloyd’s “Romeo and Juliet,” and she was later seen bringing a huge bouquet of roses to his final night on the West End. They were also spotted singing “Love on Top” to each other at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in 2023. In 2024, they were seen in matching colors in NYC at the launch of Holland’s new alcohol-free beer, Bero. Not only did they make a fashion statement, but Tom Holland reminded the world that chivalry still existed, as he protected Zendaya from a chaotic group of fans. . Jan 2025-Current Current: After Zendaya was seen wearing a huge diamond ring at the Golden Globes Awards, rumors spread fast that Tom Holland might’ve popped the question. The couple has been relatively quiet, with moments of them just enjoying each other’s time circulating every once in a while, until Roach’s recent comment.

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The couple keeps most, if not all, of their relationship private from the public. Their need for privacy in their relationship and the mutual respect they have for each other make them relatable and make their fans love them more. The pair also brings representation to interracial couples that is lacking in Hollywood. Along with Zendaya’s admiration from her fans, Holland brings a soft masculinity through his openness about his admiration for Zendaya and conversations about mental health.

So far, nothing has been confirmed by Zendaya or Tom Holland, but the news still went viral before the day was over. Speculation about the status of their relationship has circulated for months, among fans and on social media, with Roach’s latest comments only adding fuel to the fire. But it appears to be just a rumor as of right now. Despite the lack of confirmed reports of the wedding from either party, how Tomdaya would it be if they had had a secret wedding? Whether they really got married or not, one thing remains true—Tom and Zendaya will do things on their own terms, choosing their love and privacy over the public’s demand for details every time.