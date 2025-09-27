Did Halloween Horror Nights Hit the Mark This Year? Let’s Discuss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween Horror Nights is the most terrifying time of the year, with people itching throughout the spring and summer to see bloody mouths, shredded limbs, and killer chainsaw clowns. Every year brings something new to the table, from movies and TV shows to original ideas curated by writers from Universal Studios. Each house brings you into a shadowy, intense, and sometimes wet environment that tells a dreadful story.

After a packed HHN 33, this year’s event offers many things to look forward to, from classic haunted houses and thrilling shows to frightful random encounters. Blending new and old, HHN 34 provides its guests with chilling experiences centered around slasher icons like Art the Clown, Jason, and even Freddy Fazbear.

Among the houses based on these icons, the clear “must-do” has got to be Terrifier. With the release of Terrifier 3 last October and the upcoming release of Terrifier 4 next October, this was a huge source of hype for the event this year. From clever nods to the new film sprinkled throughout, to grotesque guts hanging from the ceiling, to an entire room of Christmas lights, the house has the biggest finish I’ve seen at HHN ever: a choice dropped in your hands, to experience the dry or blood bath of Art the Clown. It’s up to you, but there’s a clear choice in my opinion!

Intellectual property houses aren’t the only ones receiving traction this year, as the Universal Originals are buzzing about among many horror fans. With five houses of their own, original work from Universal and partnering companies has taken half of HHN’s houses as their own this year. Each tells a specific story while keeping you on your toes, leaving you both entertained and utterly horrified for the next room. Once you can look past the blood and guts, these houses are very beautifully constructed.

The Universal Originals can be a hit or miss, but if any are absolute musts from them this year, it would definitely be El Artista: A Spanish Haunting and Dolls: Let’s Play Dead. Stay with me now.

Most are in agreement that El Artista was a hit, with the HHN 34 Wikipedia even saying that the main character of the house, Sergio Navarro, is the “unofficial icon” of the event. The house brings you into the twisted life of a tortured artist whose creation has gained consciousness. Truly, the house is more beautiful than scary, unless you’re like me and you’re jump scared by anything (trust, I still got to appreciate the beauty in it!). With lovely stained-glass architecture and characters that tell you the story in each room, El Artista isn’t just a haunted house; it is a full-on experience.

Now let me tell you, when I first saw the announcement for the Dolls: Let’s Play Dead house, I was already quaking in my boots. But never judge a house by its facade, right? As you’re shrunken down to a doll’s size, you walk through rooms of maimed Kens and Barbies, while even the iconic and recognizable sock monkey takes a chance at frightening you. After a few walkthroughs of the house, you also might start seeing the pyromaniac owner of these dolls, Lyla, a little girl who lights fire and melts one of the dolls’ faces, nearing the end of the house. The whole thing is honestly a nightmare-ish version of Sid from Toy Story.

However, some of the choices made this year have shocked or confused many horror fans throughout the event, like the house WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks, based on the fictitious WWE group created in memory of Windham Rotunda, more commonly known as Bray Wyatt. Throughout his time in the WWE, Wyatt was keen on all things horror and even dreamed of having his own haunted house at HHN. After his passing, his brothers kept his legacy going by creating Wyatt Sicks, which has been back in business for about a year now. Throughout the house, you are taken through different rooms and experiences revolving around the Sicks. The house serves as something surprising in HHN, being a WWE-themed house, but also pays wonderful homage to Bray Wyatt, with his killer clown character “The Fiend” making appearances in the house too.

In addition, the houses aren’t the only things to look forward to this year. Completely new to the event are special experiences walking through the different parts of Universal, including a Club Horror “scare zone” with sexy dancers and rave-like remixes of pop songs (I got to hear Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste”). There is even the brand-new Mel’s Die-In experience, with scare actors offering you their twisted, rotten food. As per usual, the scare actors look fabulous, and the interactions you can have with them are even more special.

This year at HHN, houses are full, lengthy, and terrifying. As you walk through those foggy gates, keep in mind that each house tells a story, and not everything is about guts and chainsaws. Don’t forget to hold on tight to your friends and scream loudly!