Democrats Aren’t Completely Out: New Democrats Elected

The general gubernatorial elections, which determine state governors, took place in most states on Nov. 4. The results brought hope for the current nationally underrepresented Democratic Party, with a new Democratic governor-elect in New Jersey and Virginia, as well as a mayor-elect in New York City. These wins are major for the party. These big victories have implications for our country as a whole, as the state votes may reveal the mindset and reaction of the American people in a conservative national landscape.

Zohran Mamdani was elected to be New York City’s mayor. At 34 years old, he will be the youngest New York Mayor in over a century. He will also be the first Muslim and person of South Asian descent to hold the position. This, coupled with his known democratic socialist beliefs, made him a controversial pick. But, despite this controversy, he pulled the numbers he needed to claim the mayorship of the city. According to reports from NBC News, Mamdani won the race with 50.4% of the votes. Andrew Cuomo, an Independent candidate who openly condemned Mamdani’s socialism, received 41.6% of New York’s votes.

Abigail Spanberger will be Virginia’s next governor in a race also called on Nov. 4. With this win, she will become the first woman governor of Virginia. This win is remarkable due to the pitch she made during her campaign, “pushing back” on a lot of President Donald Trump’s Administration’s tariffs and departments. Notably, Former President Barack Obama accompanied Spanberger for part of her campaign. Virginia made a statement by electing its first woman governor during a historically red era for the U.S.

Additionally, Mikie Sherrill became the new governor-elect of New Jersey. Earning 56.6% of the votes, Sherrill confidently won the title of New Jersey Governor. Many say she stood out for her time spent in the Navy and her promise to lower costs for families. Regardless, something had to stand out for New Jersey to vote against Jack Ciattarelli, whom Trump endorsed during his third campaign for governor of New Jersey.

Each election mentioned represented a win for the Democratic Party. In a turbulent political atmosphere, it says a lot about the voice of Americans voting blue on the state level. Many firsts were voted for, thus giving spotlights to highly skilled individuals like Mamdani, Spanberger, and Sherrill to shine.

Regardless of party affiliations, it is essential to see diversity in government. Diversity in race, religion, gender, and, most importantly, ideas. America decided voting for democrats wasn’t going out of style.