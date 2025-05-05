Delta Airplane Catches Fire at Orlando International Airport

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

On April 21, a Delta Air Lines flight was evacuated at Orlando International Airport after an engine caught on fire on the tarmac.

Delta Flight 1213, en route from Orlando to Atlanta, was taxiing to the runway when the incident occurred. According to the Federal Aviation Authority, there were 282 people onboard, including 10 flight attendants and two pilots.

Videos circulating on social media captured alarming scenes of smoke and flames from one of the aircraft’s engines as passengers hurriedly evacuated using emergency slides. In a statement, Delta said the flames were seen coming from the engine’s tailpipes and that maintenance teams are investigating the cause.

A Delta flight just caught on fire at the Orlando Airport 😳 pic.twitter.com/kmksyx5QIu — Dylan (@dylangwall) April 21, 2025

A spokesperson for Orlando International Airport confirmed that three people sustained minor injuries during the evacuation and were transported for medical treatment. The FAA has launched a formal investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible,” the airline said in a statement.

This incident is the latest in a string of high-profile air travel disruptions that have raised growing concerns about airline safety. According to data from the Department of Transportation, complaints about airline service more than tripled in 2024 compared to the previous year. Among the top concerns were mechanical issues, delays, and emergency landings.

In January, a mid-air collision involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., resulted in 67 fatalities. In February, a Delta CRJ-900 aircraft crash-landed in Toronto, flipping over and catching fire, which resulted in injuries to 18 passengers.

New footage of the Delta CRJ-900 crash that occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airportpic.twitter.com/2ilJwqRDDs — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 18, 2025

Despite recent high-profile incidents, data from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates that aviation accidents have not increased. In fact, 2024 recorded 1,006 single-engine plane accidents in the U.S., the lowest number since 2006. Experts suggest that heightened media coverage and the rapid spread of videos on social media are amplifying public perception of aviation risks.

While the Delta evacuation ended without serious injuries, it adds to the growing anxiety among passengers amid a surge in mechanical malfunctions and service disruptions. As investigations continue, travelers are calling for increased transparency and oversight to ensure their safety at 30,000 feet.