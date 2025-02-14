This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Over the past few weeks, the acronym ‘DEI’ has become the main topic of debate among U.S. politicians, especially President Donald Trump.

But what is DEI?

The concept is composed of three sections: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. CNN defines DEI as the following:

Diversity “Diversity is embracing the differences everyone brings to the table, whether those are someone’s race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, physical ability, or other aspects of social identity.” Equity “Equity is treating everyone fairly and providing equal opportunities.” Inclusion “Inclusion is respecting everyone’s voice and creating a culture where people from all backgrounds feel encouraged to express their ideas and perspectives.”

Therefore, DEI serves as a protection for marginalized groups to ensure they receive the same opportunities as their peers, especially in a majority-white corporate setting. In addition, due to the uprising debates about DEI, many might think it is a new program, but DEI has been present for decades.

When referring to the role of the program, CNN stated, “The origins of DEI programs date to the Civil Rights Movement, which played a pivotal role in accelerating efforts to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces.” This is important to know, considering that the Civil Rights Movement banned discrimination based on race, religion, and sex. This movement also outlawed segregation in public places like schools.

DEI ensures everyone is given equal opportunities regardless of race, ethnic background, or gender. But, in recent years, DEI has become a political tool for lawmakers who perceive the program as racist, unfair, and part of the ‘woke’ agenda.

According to SHMR, Billionaire Elon Musk considers DEI to be “racism against white people.”

It’s important to understand that DEI is not a program to “deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system,” as the White House shares it to be.

DEI is not about giving a woman of color a job just because she’s a non-white person. NowThisImpact lists various DEI situations people don’t realize are part of the program. Some are parental leave for fathers, wheelchair accessibility (buildings with ramps, widened door frames, and restrooms), pay equity calculators (identifiers of pay disparity), time off for religious holidays, and language translation services.

Trump weaponized DEI as the reason for the Washington plane crash that cost the lives of many. It is an insensitive move for grieving families and a dangerous agenda that will cause minority groups to be deemed incapable of doing their jobs. Considering the president’s claim was born without evidence.

After returning to the White House, Trump signed an executive order to end DEI, which allowed some companies to no longer participate in DEI programs. According to AP, companies such as Amazon, Google, Target, Walmart, and Meta, among others, are a few that have rescinded their involvement with DEI requirements.

On the other hand, companies like Costco have dug their feet into keeping DEI programs within the company and have showcased their support in ensuring their company grants their workers equal opportunities. This has brought them support from people, especially those in minority groups who have now gone to their nearest Costco and signed up for their membership.

There are still doubts about the future of DEI, with Trump’s cabinet and party members furthering the belief that DEI is harmful to the American people, especially white people. But, it should be understood that DEI only ensures people aren’t disqualified from a job position due to their race, religion, etc. DEI was created to guarantee BIPOC, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ groups don’t face discrimination when they possess all the qualifications to be hired at a company, especially by underqualified white peers who may apply to it.