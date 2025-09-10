‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official New Cast

The premiere month of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 is here, and the full celebrity and pro-dancer cast was officially confirmed on Good Morning America on Sept. 3.
The cast reveal was not entirely surprising to invested viewers. The show already announced four celebrities who would be joining the cast ahead of time. Additionally, fans analyzed images and videos of celebrities and pros shared online, trying to predict who would appear in the ballroom.
Kristyn Burtt, a pop culture expert who communicates with insider sources connected to the show, shared bits of information with her fans on her TikTok, accurately confirming multiple members of the cast.
Now that the speculation has ended, here is everything you need to know about the 14 pairings stepping into the ballroom on Sept. 16 for a chance at winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
- Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, was the first celebrity announced to the cast back in April. Irwin has big shoes to fill, as his older sister, Bindi Irwin, won the competition a decade ago with her partner Derek Hough.
Irwin’s partner, Witney Carson, is a seasoned competitor who has danced with 14 other celebrities throughout her extensive journey on the show and is a one-time Mirrorball champion, according to a profile about her on the Dancing with the Stars Fandom website.
- Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovski
Social media influencer Alix Earle was another star whose spot on the cast was announced early in May and has a large online fanbase of 7.5 million TikTok followers. This season also marks the 20th appearance of three-time Mirrorball champion Val Chmerkovskiy, who will be Earle’s partner.
- Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
Olympic gold medalist gymnast Jordan Chiles, who has competed in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and is part of the UCLA gymnastics team, is set to join the cast this season. Her professional partner, Ezra Sosa, is relatively new to Dancing with the Stars. Chiles is only Sosa’s second celebrity partner, and during his first professional season, his debut was cut short when he and his partner became the first couple eliminated last season.
With Chile’s background as an Olympian, Sosa is hopeful of having a more competitive season. He posted a video with Chiles to his TikTok with the text overlay stating “pov: i actually have a shot this year.”
- Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach
Dylan Efron was one of this year’s winners of season three of the reality competition show Traitors and is the younger brother of Zac Efron. He’ll be partnered up with one-time Mirrorball-winner Daniella Karagach, who is entering her sixth season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars and is known for her creative choreography.
In an E! News interview, Efron admitted that he felt dancing would be more out of his element than competing on Traitors when asked to compare his anticipated challenges with dancing to the show.
- Jennifer Affleck and Jan Ravnik
Jennifer Affleck was part of the early cast announcement in July and is known from the reality television show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which has a third season releasing in November, according to the show’s Instagram page. Jan Ravnik is a new pro to Dancing with the Stars and was a backup dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
- Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
Whitney Leavitt, along with Affleck, was the final celebrity announced early to the show’s cast and also stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas has not competed on Dancing with the Stars since his win on Season 31, but he did appear on Season 33 as a guest dancer and judge.
- Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold
Scott Hoying is best known as a member of the vocal group Pentatonix, which has released 11 studio albums, according to Apple Music. His partner, Rylee Arnold, is entering her third season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars and has been credited with boosting the show’s social media presence.
- Andy Richter and Emma Slater
Andy Richter is an actor, comedian, and writer, best known for his years as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on “Late Night,” “The Tonight Show,” and “CONAN,” according to a biography on the Dancing with the Stars fandom website. Emma Slater is a one-time Mirrorball champion and began competing as a pro on Season 17. She has competed with numerous older partners in the past and is known to be a very patient teacher.
- Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov
Danielle Fishel is an actress best known for her role as Topanga on the show Boy Meets World and in the spinoff series Girl Meets World. Pasha Pashkov is entering his seventh season as a pro on the show, with his highest placement being third place on Season 32 with Ariana Madix. Pashkov is also married to the pro Daniella Karagach.
- Baron Davis and Britt Stewart
Baron Davis is a former NBA player and a UCLA Hall of Famer. Britt Stewart is entering her sixth season competing as a pro and recently married her celebrity partner from Season 31, Daniel Durant, according to an exclusive article from People.
- Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson
Corey Feldman is best known for his acting roles in 1980s films such as The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys, according to a report from US Weekly. Jenna Johnson is a two-time Mirrorball champion, with her most recent win being only last season with her partner, Joey Graziadei. She is married to Valentin Chmerkovskiy.
- Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
Elaine Hendrix is an actress best known for her role as Meredith Blake in the film The Parent Trap. Alan Bersten is a one-time Mirrorball champion and had a successful Season 33 as the runner-up with his partner Ilona Maher.
- Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Hilaria Baldwin is married to actor Alec Baldwin, is a published author, and is involved in yoga. According to an msn article, Baldwin has a ballroom dance background but has not trained seriously in over a decade after breaking her hip. Gleb Savchenko has competed on the show as a pro since season 16, but faced some drama last season over a messy “showmance” with his celebrity partner Brooks Nader.
- Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong
Lauren Jauregui is a singer best known for her former role in the singing group Fifth Harmony, and was cast on the show last minute. “I actually learned that I was gonna be on the show two days ago,” said Jauregui in her interview. This is likely why she and Brandon Armstrong are the only couple who do not have professional photos for the show yet. Armstrong is entering his eighth season competing as a pro on the show and had his highest placement (third place) last season with his partner Chandler Kinney.
Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars features a diverse cast with a range of celebrity backgrounds and a mixture of both rookies and seasoned pros. While some pairs may have an edge in skill, others stand out for their great chemistry or name recognition that could sway the fan vote. With so many factors in play, it’s still too early to tell who the true frontrunners will be.