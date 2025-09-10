‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official New Cast

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The premiere month of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 is here, and the full celebrity and pro-dancer cast was officially confirmed on Good Morning America on Sept. 3.

The cast reveal was not entirely surprising to invested viewers. The show already announced four celebrities who would be joining the cast ahead of time. Additionally, fans analyzed images and videos of celebrities and pros shared online, trying to predict who would appear in the ballroom.

Kristyn Burtt, a pop culture expert who communicates with insider sources connected to the show, shared bits of information with her fans on her TikTok, accurately confirming multiple members of the cast.

Now that the speculation has ended, here is everything you need to know about the 14 pairings stepping into the ballroom on Sept. 16 for a chance at winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin, was the first celebrity announced to the cast back in April. Irwin has big shoes to fill, as his older sister, Bindi Irwin, won the competition a decade ago with her partner Derek Hough. Irwin’s partner, Witney Carson, is a seasoned competitor who has danced with 14 other celebrities throughout her extensive journey on the show and is a one-time Mirrorball champion, according to a profile about her on the Dancing with the Stars Fandom website.

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Jordan Chiles, who has competed in both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and is part of the UCLA gymnastics team, is set to join the cast this season. Her professional partner, Ezra Sosa, is relatively new to Dancing with the Stars. Chiles is only Sosa’s second celebrity partner, and during his first professional season, his debut was cut short when he and his partner became the first couple eliminated last season. With Chile’s background as an Olympian, Sosa is hopeful of having a more competitive season. He posted a video with Chiles to his TikTok with the text overlay stating “pov: i actually have a shot this year.”

Jennifer Affleck was part of the early cast announcement in July and is known from the reality television show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which has a third season releasing in November, according to the show’s Instagram page. Jan Ravnik is a new pro to Dancing with the Stars and was a backup dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Whitney Leavitt, along with Affleck, was the final celebrity announced early to the show’s cast and also stars on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas has not competed on Dancing with the Stars since his win on Season 31, but he did appear on Season 33 as a guest dancer and judge.

Scott Hoying is best known as a member of the vocal group Pentatonix, which has released 11 studio albums, according to Apple Music. His partner, Rylee Arnold, is entering her third season as a pro on Dancing with the Stars and has been credited with boosting the show’s social media presence. Pentatonix/Madison Gate Records

Andy Richter is an actor, comedian, and writer, best known for his years as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on “Late Night,” “The Tonight Show,” and “CONAN,” according to a biography on the Dancing with the Stars fandom website. Emma Slater is a one-time Mirrorball champion and began competing as a pro on Season 17. She has competed with numerous older partners in the past and is known to be a very patient teacher.

Danielle Fishel is an actress best known for her role as Topanga on the show Boy Meets World and in the spinoff series Girl Meets World. Pasha Pashkov is entering his seventh season as a pro on the show, with his highest placement being third place on Season 32 with Ariana Madix. Pashkov is also married to the pro Daniella Karagach.

Corey Feldman is best known for his acting roles in 1980s films such as The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys, according to a report from US Weekly. Jenna Johnson is a two-time Mirrorball champion, with her most recent win being only last season with her partner, Joey Graziadei. She is married to Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Elaine Hendrix is an actress best known for her role as Meredith Blake in the film The Parent Trap. Alan Bersten is a one-time Mirrorball champion and had a successful Season 33 as the runner-up with his partner Ilona Maher.

