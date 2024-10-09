Dame Maggie Smith: Celebrating a Legacy of Sharp Wit and Stellar Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

The world is mourning the loss of British actress, Dame Maggie Smith, the legendary actress who passed away on Sept. 27 at the age of 89. Her death comes exactly a year after the passing of her co-star Michael Gambon, best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the majority of the Harry Potter movies.

Maggie Smith, known for her impeccable ability to command any role presented to her, graced the stage and the screens with her unparalleled wit and charisma for the better part of seven decades.

Born in Essex in 1934, Smith’s career began within British theatre from a young age where she captivated the hearts of audiences with her stage presence early on. Soon after, she transitioned to film and television where she would find fame not just within the United Kingdom, but internationally as well.

Most notably, many of us have come to know and love her for her roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise and her portrayal of Countess of Grantham in Downtown Abbey. With Professor McGonagall, we saw her come alive with a role that so clearly emanated her soft side, quick wit and wisdom, and overall strength represented in McGonagall. Similarly, Countess of Grantham was known as the amusing character of the show, effortlessly able to balance the somber aspects of the show with humor.

During her prolific career, she received numerous accolades including two Academy Awards, five BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, four Primetime Emmy Awards, five Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, and a Tony Award. She was one of only 14 actresses who have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting before, winning the highest accolades possible within theatre, television, and film.

From the Commonwealth of Britain, she has been ordained with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire, Damehood, and the Order of the Companions of Honour throughout her long-standing career.

This is a loss felt across the globe with even King Charles III paying tribute to Smith following her passing. The actress was so beloved in Great Britain that she even held the rank of Dame Commander, granted to her by the late Queen Elizabeth in the 1990s.

In Charles’s statement, he said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith. As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”

In a statement to People, Downtown Abbey’s creator, Julian Fellowes said, “We were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career.”

Professor Minerva McGonagall will forever be remembered at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where she’ll continue to live within its walls and continue the magic.

Following her death on Sept. 27, fans and past co-stars alike have taken to social media to share the impact she had on their lives.

Daniel Radcliffe

In a statement to Variety, Daniel Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter, described Smith as a “fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant, and was extremely funny. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her.”

Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley throughout the franchise, took to Instagram in tribute to the passing of Smith.

She detailed how Smith “will be so missed by the Harry Potter community” and recalls her most memorable scene with her being when they “were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. Smith embodied that perfect valance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has.”

In the words of Wright, “she has kept Gryffindors on their toes” and will continue to do so even in death for the millions still drawn to the franchise.

Emma Watson

On the day of Smith’s passing, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films took to her Instagram story with a tribute post to Smith and a fond memory of their days on set with Smith openly embracing her.

In the post, she stated, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend — the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.”

She continued, stating how “She was real, honest, funny, and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all your kindness. I’ll miss you.”

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ron Weasley, took to Instagram on Sept. 28 and shared a photo of Ron and Professor McGonagall dancing on set.

With this, he shared he was “Heartbroken to hear about Maggie, I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a set with her and particularly lucky to have shared a dance. I’ll miss you, Maggie. Sending all my love to her family, Rupert, x.”

His Instagram profile picture has since been updated to a photo of the two of them.

In response to her passing, thousands of fans have been gathering at the Hogwarts Castle at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and raising their wands up in memory of the beloved actress who left her mark on the Wizarding World.

In memory of this sassy and charismatic soul, raise your wands up tonight for Smith and the lasting legacy she has left behind for us all.

Like many other fans, the news of Smith’s passing immediately brought me to tears with how many fond memories I have of my childhood due to this franchise.

“It’s not Hogwarts without you,” Professor McGonagall, but we’ll continue on because of you.

Thank you for making my childhood that much more magical. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten, and the magic you brought to our lives will never fade.

Rest in peace, Maggie.