Cupid Missed: The Couples That Should’ve Been

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February sold us grand gestures and happily-ever-afters, but not every love story was delivered. From movies to rom-coms, we all have that one ship we were convinced was endgame, the one we rooted for through every obstacle, only to watch it fall apart.

With the month of love coming to a close, I’m sharing my top 9 TV and film couples that didn’t work out—the fictional romances that broke my heart, tested my loyalty, and still live in my head rent-free. After all, the most unforgettable love stories are often the ones that never got their forever.

1. ‘The Vampire Diaries’: Klaus and Caroline

Taking the top spot on my list is Klaus Mikaelson and Caroline Forbes, better known to fans as Klaroline. This is the hill I will forever die on. Years later, I still find myself rewatching their scenes shared, and needless to say, the chemistry they have hits every single time.

@titiniveta on YouTube

From their electric dynamic on The Vampire Diaries to the brief but powerful rekindling of their connection in the spin-off series The Originals, Klaroline always felt like a story that was far from finished. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable. When paired with Caroline, viewers saw a softer, more vulnerable side of Klaus, a man capable of devotion rather than destruction; with Klaus, Caroline stepped into a bolder, more daring version of herself. They didn’t just match each other’s energy; they challenged each other, pushed each other, and balanced light with darkness in a way that felt magnetic.

Like many fans, I’ve always believed they had the potential to be an unmatched pairing, so powerful, in fact, that they might have outshone the central love triangle of Stefan, Elena, and Damon. Let’s be honest, once Klaus delivered the line, “He’s your first love. I intend to be your last, however long it takes,” there was no turning back. Julie Plec knew exactly what she was doing. That moment sealed it for so many of us.

What made Klaroline even more compelling was the fact that Klaus chose Caroline wholeheartedly and without hesitation. She wasn’t a second option or a consolation prize after Elena. He saw her strength, admired her spirit, and valued her light. Even when their dynamic leaned into toxicity (and let’s be real, what do you expect when a thousand-year-old hybrid falls in love?) for Klaus and Caroline, there was always an underscore of genuine affection and respect.

2. ‘Harry Potter’: Harry and Hermione

@harrypotter on YouTube

For years, I’ve been heartbroken over this could-have-been pairing. I’m talking about none other than Harry Potter and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series. While they were technically never a romantic couple, the relationship potential these characters had was to die for.

Before I discuss this pair, let it be known that I absolutely recognize the beauty and importance of their friendship throughout their story. Their bond is one of the purest portrayals of platonic love in the series. But if we’re being honest, that same argument could easily be applied to Ron and Hermione. Setting the books aside for a moment, and looking purely at what unfolded on screen, Harry and Hermione shared a significant amount of time together, and we were able to watch their connection grow in a deeply emotional way.

What always stood out to me was the quiet strength of their relationship. There was unwavering trust, loyalty, and an unspoken understanding between them. They carried each other through grief, fear, and uncertainty. Then of course, there’s that scene — the dance they share in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. I remember watching it as a kid and sobbing. It wasn’t grand or dramatic; there weren’t any spells, mystical battles, or sweeping declarations. The symbolic dance simply displayed two people trying to lift the weight of the world off each other’s shoulders, even if only for a moment.

That scene felt like the purest form of connection, the idea that to be known is to be seen. For the first time in a story filled with magic, it felt like something beautifully human. Fans can argue for Romione all they want, but that moment? Unmatched.

3. ‘Never Have I Ever’: Devi and Paxton

@netflix on YouTube

This pairing may have seemed juvenile, a fast burn that fizzled out, but Devi Vishwakumar and Paxton Hall-Yoshida from Never Have I Ever had more depth than they’re given credit for. What started as a surface-level crush slowly turned into something that pushed them both to grow. Devi challenged Paxton to see himself beyond the “pretty boy” stereotype, and in turn, he became more than just a distraction from her grief, becoming integral as part of her healing.

While it may be selfish to say, I can’t help but wish that the show had given viewers just a little more to their on-screen chemistry. Beneath the chaos and teenage impulsiveness, Devi and Paxton shared something real, which is what made it so hard for fans to move on from their story.

4. ‘Dance Academy’: Abigail and Sammy

@DanceAcademyOfficial on YouTube

These two are the definition of right person, wrong time, with a subtle enemies-to-lovers twist. Abigail Armstrong and Sammy Lieberman from Dance Academy were a far more complex pairing than I appreciated on first watch. Looking back now, their story carried real emotional weight.

As total opposites, they embodied the idea that love can appear in the most unexpected places. They found each other, fell apart, and began to grow in different directions. Just when it seemed like there might still be something left between them, they shared one final kiss, which felt unresolved and full of possibility. Then, Sammy’s sudden death shattered any chance of closure, cutting their story short in the most devastating way.

What makes it hurt even more is that their ending wasn’t a breakup but rather an abrupt goodbye. There was no resolution, no clarity, just the lingering possibilities of what might have been.

5. ‘Modern Family’: Haley and Andy

@thomasashimafan9451 on YouTube

Modern Family has always been my ultimate comfort show, so it’s no surprise that Haley and Andy are easily one of my favorite comfort couples. Every time Haley and Andy shared the screen, I couldn’t help but smile. For a while, Dylan and Haley seemed to make sense… until it became clear they really didn’t.

Andy and Haley, on the other hand, felt right. Their relationship pushed Haley toward real emotional growth and maturity, and for the first time, we saw her fall in love in a way that felt intentional and deep. Knowing Andy was the first man she truly loved only makes their ending sting more.

Their breakup was mature and understandable—but part of me will always believe they could have found their way back to each other.

6. ‘Once Upon A Time’: Emma and Neal

@AllAtONCER on YouTube

Of course, I understand the appeal of Emma Swan and Captain Hook in “Once Upon a Time”. However, I always felt that Emma and Neal Cassidy were a stronger pairing together.

There was something undeniably epic about them. Even in their limited scenes together, their connection felt fated—like no matter how far apart they were, Emma and Neal were destined to find their way back to each other. Their love carried history, depth, and a quiet soulmate energy that lingered long after their scenes ended.

At the same time, Neal represented Emma’s life before Storybrooke, and before she became the Savior. In many ways, he was tied to who she used to be, not who she was becoming. Still, I can’t help but wish we’d seen him grow alongside her. If his story hadn’t been cut short, maybe their love could have evolved with both characters.

7. ‘How To Get Away With Murder’: Michaela and Asher

@yeojin4966 on YouTube

This pairing was completely unexpected and built on shared trauma, but it was far too compelling not to make the list. Michaela Pratt and Asher Millstone in How to Get Away With Murder were surprisingly rewarding to watch, even with the quiet understanding that they were never built to last.

Their individual flaws often got in the way, yet somehow they brought out better versions of each other. There was growth, vulnerability, and a softness in their relationship that neither of them easily showed elsewhere. That’s what made it so tragic; you could see the potential, even as it unraveled.

They’re the kind of pairing that lingers in the back of your mind. Not perfect, not endgame, but unforgettable nonetheless.

8. ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Sabrina and Harvey

@SiddharthKumar-du7ug on YouTube

Oh, my Habrina heart will never fully recover. I’m talking about Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

I can appreciate Harvey’s relationship with Rosalind Walker, but there was something timeless about Harvey and Sabrina. Their love felt innocent, steady, and almost eternal until it wasn’t. Harvey grounded Sabrina; he was her tie to humanity in a world constantly pulling her toward darkness. They had that classic, Lois Lane and Clark Kent kind of dynamic, light meeting power and normalcy meeting the extraordinary.

As viewers, we knew they would drift apart. Still, a part of us held onto the hope that they’d find their way back. While Sabrina and Nicholas Scratch had intensity, they leaned too far into the dark. Harvey and Sabrina were balanced and true.

9. ‘Jane the Virgin’: Jane and Michael

@thegamerpro1018 on YouTube

Finally, Jane Villanueva and Michael Cordero from Jane the Virgin.

Their love story was proof that romance doesn’t always have to be dramatic to be powerful. It can be built in friendship, rooted in stability, and strengthened by years of knowing someone inside and out. With Michael, Jane had safety, not just a lover, but a true partner and best friend. Their relationship felt grounded, intentional, and real.

While Jane and Rafael had the epic, sweeping romance, Jane and Michael felt authentic. And that’s why his storyline remains one of the most heartbreaking twists of the entire series.

Overall, meant-to-be or not, these couples have shared our screens and our hearts. They have brought so much love, heartache, and joy, and I wouldn’t part with these pairings for the world.