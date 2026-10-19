‘Culpa Tuya’ vs ‘Your Fault: London’: A Film Comparison

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Culpables series is arguably the most popular series by Spanish author Mercedes Ron, and for good reason. The intoxicating love story of two step-siblings who intially hate each other but can’t deny their attraction captured the attention of audiences all over the world, and, well, Prime Video.

Culpa Mia premiered on June 8, 2023, and amassed an immediate following so huge that Prime Video greenlit an English version with the same plot, set in London instead of Spain, which was released two years later, on Feb. 13, 2025. You can currently watch the entire Spanish trilogy and the first two films of the English saga. Our Fault: London will be released sometime in 2027.

Ron also recently released a fourth book in the series, Culpa Vuestra, on June 9, with an English translation to be released.

While both movies give convincing takes on the characters, and the first installments in both series are some of my absolute favorite films I’ve watched in college, one version definitely stands out to me.

Culpa tuya

The first installment in the trilogy was a hit; that much was clear. Following that hit would be challenging, but not impossible. Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara stepped up to the plate and returned to their roles, delivering undeniable chemistry.

In this film, Noah turns 18, and Nick comes back from San Francisco after her party, leading to them sleeping together in the garden. They enjoy their summer together, but once Noah graduates high school and goes off to college, things start to change.

“Loving you is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.” Noah, Culpa Tuya

William and Rafaella know about their children’s relationship and do everything possible to break them up, including setting Nick up with a family friend, Sofia, who is interning with him at his father’s law firm.

Even more: Noah’s new roommate, Briar, who used to date Nick, is actively plotting Noah’s downfall. (Girl is downright evil. There is a scene with a cat and chicken meat that made my eyebrows shoot up my head when I watched it for the first time.) She also tries multiple times to set Noah up with the cute TA Michael, who has unreciprocated feelings for Noah.

Moreover, there is a lot of drama between Nick and his mom, Anabel, since he believes she abandoned him during the divorce. As she tries to communicate, he vehemently refuses to engage with her. She enlists Noah’s help to reach her son by exposing that her mother and William have been together longer than Noah was told. Surprise, surprise.

@PrimeVideoUK via YouTube

Lion and Jenna have their own little subplot: Lion can’t keep the garage open and refuses to take anyone’s money, especially Jenna’s, and he ends up somehow dealing drugs and causing Nick and Noah to bail him (and themselves) out after he gets into trouble.

After a lot of fighting, Nick gives Noah a two-week ultimatum on their relationship, to be resolved at the family company gala.

Lion drags Nick into racing with him for the money to save his garage, and Nick gives in, mostly to put Ronnie, the guy who kidnapped Noah, back behind bars. Jenna and Noah find out and race as well, and although Briar calls the cops and busts the race, the scene ends with Ronnie back behind bars and Noah and Jenna becoming a general inspiration to all racing baddies everywhere.

What follows is the best part of the film: Anabel gets into the gala with Briar’s help and reveals that Maggie, Nick’s half-sister, is actually her and William’s son. Nick also finds out about Noah’s involvement with his mother, and he breaks up with her, kissing Sofia.

Noah runs back to her dorm and sleeps with Michael, but leaves only to find a regretful Nick standing outside her apartment in the rain. The clincher? Neither says a word, and Nick registers what happened after he sees her in Michael’s clothes. Heartbreaking.

The film ends with Noah at her father’s grave, and a message from Nick on it that says: “Noah, I will always be the light in your darkness.”

Your Fault: London

“I know I don’t own you, but you’re still mine.” Nick, Your Fault: London

It should be fairly obvious which adaptation is my favorite, but maybe that just speaks to my taste. While the Spanish version is more dramatic (and somewhat sexual), Your Fault picks up right where it left off: killer soundtrack, same issues, and Asha Banks and Matthew Broome’s next-level chemistry.

There are many plot differences between this film and Culpa Tuya, and honestly? They paid off.

Noah turns 19 and gets a car as a present for being accepted to Oxford University to study aerospace engineering, and once college starts, Noah meets Briar and Michael. Michael is after Noah. In this version, Briar is significantly less sadistic, but still evil.

Both Noah and Nick are trying to figure out how to tell their parents they’re dating, but the truth comes out at lunch after Noah’s jealousy about Nick and Sofia explodes. Afterward, both William and Ella demand they break up, or Noah will be cut off.

The miscommunication continues, leading to the best scene in the movie, underscored by Addison Rae’s “Fame Is A Gun.”

@PrimeVideoUK via YouTube

Nick’s lies catch up with him, and Noah races one of Ronnie’s underlings and wins. The two fight and decide to take a break. Briar then manipulates Nick into thinking Noah is dating Michael, and he kisses Sofia in public to get at her. In response, Noah sleeps with Michael. When Nick comes to her dorm to apologize, he realizes she’s wearing Michael’s jacket and goes to confront him. The film ends with Noah finding Nick outside Michael’s house just before he’s arrested for assault.

So which version is better? You can watch both on Prime Video now and decide for yourself, and keep an eye out for Our Fault: London, coming in 2027!