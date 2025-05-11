Why Lady Gaga’s ‘Satanic’ Coachella Performance Was Perfect

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lady Gaga headlined Coachella with the successful release of her latest album, MAYHEM. The annual California festival always draws in huge crowds, as many fans are excited to see such talented artists. This is Gaga’s second time headlining; the first was in 2017 when she replaced Beyoncé, who stepped down due to her pregnancy. With the rise of recession pop, fans couldn’t be more excited to see Gaga perform. In her set on April 11, she delivered. Here are some of the most iconic and potentially controversial moments.

Gaga’s setlist included several songs from MAYHEM as well as numerous of her classic hits. She opened with “Bloody Mary,” then “Abracadabra,” and transitioned into “Judas.” The backdrop featured gargoyles and angels, and she wore bright red, causing some viewers to refer to her performance as a “Satanic ritual.”

One woman, Savannah Rae, posted her thoughts on “Gagachella,” asking, “When did it become cool and who made it cool to be so satanic on such a huge platform and stage? It’s so dark and so not okay.” With her religious-adjacent lyrics combined with dark and macabre aesthetics, I can see why a devout individual may interpret her performance as Satanic. However, Gaga is crafting a dark, complex story — not worshipping Satan.

“Judas” being on the setlist is interesting as her second Coachella performance falls on Good Friday, a.k.a. the Friday before Easter. Gaga received criticism when the song was initially released because she sings about loving Christ’s betrayer. The single was coincidentally released on Good Friday in 2011.

One TikToker, @thneedgirl, points out this coincidence, saying, “I need everybody in this crowd to understand that they’re witnessing history, that’s culture.” Gaga is very clever for this, and while it may earn her some satanism allegations, she has never been afraid of criticism when crafting detailed, wild performances.

There was so much detail put into her performance. For example, one of her newer songs, “The Beast,” has a lyric where she mentions “11:59” to highlight running out of time, and when she sang this, it was 11:59 p.m. Underneath a TikTok by @penelopyjean, one attendee commented, “There were some awkward long pauses between songs. Now I know why. She needed to time things perfectly.” Gaga’s attention to detail demonstrates why, even after almost two decades, she is still a huge artist.

“Poker Face” was a choreographed chess game between Gaga and a woman in white representing her past era. Gaga approaches her, screams in her face, and then they have a dance battle with backup dancers on the stage, which is illuminated to resemble a chessboard. Gaga wears black, and the lighting is bright red, potentially painting her past as more innocent and pure. When the song ends, past-era Gaga falls to the floor, leaving current Gaga victorious. She shouts, “Off with her head,” and grabs a cane to walk away. Gaga frequently references disability in her music videos and live performances, like she did in “Abracadabra.” But her winning this battle, as she represents darkness and uses a cane, comments on how many villainous characters are portrayed as disabled.

While singing “Zombieboy,” Gaga and her backup dancers dance with skeletons. Her coat also has the skeletal rib pattern over her chest. Her choreography had seductive moves with the skeleton. The lighting is blue, and this one is lighter in tone than some of her other performances, but the skeletons tie this performance together with her macabre theme.

Gaga’s Coachella performance was dark and macabre, a brilliant testament to her artistry. She incorporated themes of religion and disability to craft an unforgettable performance. I hope she keeps a similar setlist and brings this energy when I see her at the MAYHEM Ball in Miami later this year.