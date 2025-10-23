Couples Costumes for You and Your Boo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day may normally be the holiday for couples, but when done right, Halloween can be a contender. Halloween couples’ costumes can be created in many ways, as couples have varying ideas and ways to express themselves through characters or a vibe.

Sometimes, the budget can also be a factor in selecting a costume, but there are plenty of options available across the categories below.

Basic and easy costumes

Sometimes, the most basic and easy costumes can be the most reliable. Everyone has seen them before, but they are cute every time! Each of these costumes can be dressed up or down depending on preference, making them fun to put together.

First, the characters Jake and Tricky from the game Subway Surfers are an easy and comfortable idea. All you need are white tank tops, baggy jeans, and red beanies to capture these characters well, making them quick and easy for couples to throw together.

Another simple romantic costume is Cupid! All you have to do is wear red and cover each other in lipstick kiss marks for an easily recognizable, adorable costume. You can also add small props like bows and arrows or detailed makeup to add a little extra flair.

There is also a cop and a robber. These two costumes can be found in any store around Halloween and are very simple. Most couples waiting till the last minute can depend on this costume to save the day!

Finally, angels and devils are an all-time favorite during Halloween. Depending on how complex you want to get, you can either simply wear red and white with a halo and horns, or you can dress it up further with accessories like wings and spiked tails.

Iconic character costumes

Dressing up as your favorite characters can be another fun option. You may have a favorite movie or show to pull ideas from, or characters that you feel resemble you and your significant other.

For example, Harley Quinn and Joker from the DC universe are two iconic costumes, as toxic as they may be on screen! This is a good costume for couples who love to act crazy together, and these various versions of these costumes can be found anywhere.

For those who like to show their love for one another, Morticia and Gomez from The Addams Family are a solid choice. While this is an easy costume, it is very iconic. All you need is a long black dress and a suit. Your all-black ensembles will let everyone know who you are.

A cute couple’s costume for this year is Johnny and Mavis from Hotel Transylvania. For Mavis, a black dress and striped tights, and for Johnny, a soccer jersey and cargo shorts are easy to put together.

Paramount Pictures

costumes that take a little work

If you love to DIY and go all out, these costumes can be fun to make together and tend to be worth the work put into them.

An exciting set of costumes that may take some DIYing is Linda and Tulio from Rio in their Carnaval outfits. The bright blue costumes made of feathers and glitter will catch everyone’s eye, making it fun and worth the time spent.

Victor and Emily from Corpse Bride are a well-loved couple’s costume for those who are into Halloween classics. Victor wears a suit and may take a bit of makeup to achieve his pale coloring. For Emily, it will take longer to get the makeup right. Keep in mind that this costume can be done simply or could take a lot of work.

Couples who appreciate art may love the idea of Vincent Van Gogh and his famous painting “Starry Night.” Vincent Van Gogh wears comfortable clothes and a bandage wrapped around his head, but for the partner posing as “Starry Night,” there is a painting involved. This can take time, but this costume has the potential to come out beautifully.

Unique and creative costumes

A different idea is the other mother and the other father from Coraline. This is a creative costume for couples who love spooky movies. A polka dot dress and a red robe make the outfits really easy, and the button eyes can either be painted on or bought in glasses form.

A romantic and unique couples costume for musical lovers is the Phantom and Christine from The Phantom of the Opera. For Christine, a white dress and curly updo, along with the phantom in a black cloak and a homemade mask. This beautiful costume is sure to turn heads and showcase your classy relationship.

Juno and Paulie from the movie Juno are a creative and comfortable costume for couples who just want to be goofy and relaxed. This costume is easy to put together and is not seen often, making it creative and fun.

Choosing what’s best for you

No matter what costume you and your partner choose this year, make sure you have fun with it! Halloween is the month for couples to show off their personalities, so let your costumes reflect yours!