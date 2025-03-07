This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

A trait of mine, possibly exacerbated by my recent trip to Nashville, is being a country music defender. When asked about my taste in music, when I say I’ll listen to any genre, I do not add the caveat of “anything but country.” The genre holds a special place in my heart, as I’ve always appreciated the narratives and comfort that country music offers to its listeners.

It’s not just me now, though. Country music is experiencing an unprecedented resurgence, fueled in part by mainstream artists like Beyoncé and Post Malone venturing into the genre.

In recent years, country music has broken records and corrected its PR as it explores more experimental elements that still encapsulate the feel-good tones true to the genre. Many people are realizing that it is unfair to dismiss the entire genre as having repetitive sounds and predictable themes; rather, it is a rich style with a focus on storytelling and raw emotions.

Country on the Rise

According to Luminate, an enterprise that collects specs and trends in the music industry, country music was the fastest-growing streaming genre in 2023, with a 23.8% increase in streaming compared to the previous year.

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time was the best-selling album of the year. Other artists, including Zach Bryan and Jason Aldean, also dominated the charts, making 2023 the second most successful year for country music since 1975; this was only the beginning of how much more we’d see the genre flourish in the following years.

The Role of Social Media

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have played a crucial role in the resurgence of country music. The hashtag #CountryTok has amassed over 950 million views, and users have leveraged the storytelling aspect of country music to create trends that tell their own narratives. The platform is also famously known for introducing users to artists and songs they may not have heard before, all through audio bits and trending videos that definitely contributed to the country music community growing a more diverse audience.

Country Music Crossover Episodes: Pop into Country

The most surprising development in country’s resurgence is the crossover of pop icons into the genre. Historically, artists like Shania Twain and Taylor Swift have made the opposite jump from country into pop because of pop music’s broader appeal and marketability.

However, Beyoncé changed the music industry’s game when announcing her country album, Cowboy Carter. This set the internet ablaze, as the sudden jump to country music incorporation was unexpected. Her lead single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first Black female artist to achieve this milestone in country music.

Similarly, rap and pop artist Post Malone’s collaboration with country artist Morgan Wallen on “I Had Some Help” has gained massive traction. In 2024, he released a full-length country album, F-1 Trillion. Lana Del Rey has also joined the trend with her upcoming country album, The Right Person Will Stay, formerly titled Lasso.

Country’s More Inclusive Future

Country music has long been associated with a predominantly white audience, but artists like Beyoncé and Ryan Cassata are pushing the genre toward greater inclusivity. Cassata is the first openly transgender musician to play on the Vans Warped Tour and has spoken about reclaiming country music for historically marginalized communities, emphasizing that the genre’s roots stem from African American musical traditions.

Country Music, Looking Ahead

With artists from various backgrounds and genres embracing country music, the future looks brighter than ever. Whether driven by nostalgia, a return to storytelling, or the power of social media, country music has proven its ability to evolve and remain relevant in today’s ever-changing musical landscape.