My Spring Break Trip to Chicago

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Having one of your best friends attend school over 1,000 miles away isn’t always fun. However, it can make for a killer spring break.

When I first saw the city, my jaw dropped. It looked like something out of a movie, and with its beautifully aged architecture, I felt like I was taken back in time.

I wanted to go to Chicago for spring break because of their infamous St. Patrick’s Day tradition of dyeing the river green. And let me say, it did not disappoint.

It was absolutely stunning, and every place in the city was decked out for the holiday. I can’t wait to return when I am over 21 so I can join in with all the festivities. Being under 21, I missed out on some cool things, especially the music scene, but it gives me a reason to return!

Walking along the river in the city gave me the most incredible sense of what Chicago really is. Plus, there were so many geese, and they loved me. One of them was begging for food, and all I had were gummy cherries, but I think he found them tasty, and we became lifelong friends.

Original photo by Emmy Bailey

Chicago had some areas that truly surprised me. I have been to New York City, so I compared the two in my head, but Chicago is a lot more than an inferior version of New York City. Chicago is a lot more spread out, so it feels enormous.

Downtown is the city’s heart, but around it are full of suburbs and hidden gems. My friend lives in the Lincoln Park area, a 20-minute train ride downtown, but it feels like its own little city. Also, when I visited New York City, I was a little scared of the subways, but they were nice and clean in Chicago. I genuinely felt safe riding them.

While I was there, I got to experience the art scene. One of my favorite things we saw was the incredible Neo-Futurist The Infinite Wrench sketch comedy show. They were able to mix comedy into personal stories while taking stances on the political state of the world. Though they warned that the show would contain adult language and a chance of nudity, I was not expecting one of the actors to come out entirely naked.

That said, it did fit the sketch’s title perfectly — what it would be like to be at a nudist resort high when aliens came to abduct you. They were incredibly talented individuals who used their art to make you feel something, which I genuinely appreciate.

I also saw the infamous Second City, where many have made it to shows like Saturday Night Live, including Tina Fey, Mike Myers, Amy Pohler, Steve Carell, and so many more. We saw a sketch comedy show, which felt like we were seeing SNL live but with its own spin on it. Seeing a diverse cast work in such harmony was nice. My favorite actress was Hannah Ingle. She sketched the behind-the-scenes of a food cooking show, and I couldn’t stop cackling. They were definitely a lot more PG and mainstream, but it was very fun and made for an enjoyable night.

I also checked out the Art Institute, the Field Museum, and the Lincoln Park Zoo. The museums had such rich history and were huge; you could have been there forever. I loved all the fascinating exhibits in the Field Museum, especially the dinosaurs. I love animals, so the Lincoln Park Zoo made me happy, especially with its extensive monkey exhibit. I could have stayed there all day long, watching them interact with each other.

Of course, the most notable thing about Chicago is its food. My roommate made me promise that when I visited, I would go to the Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company, and they did not disappoint. They had the coolest flat garlic bread, but the most interesting thing they had was their delicious pizza pot pies. I expected it to be just alright since pizzas are not typically my thing, but it was incredible.

I also got a take on a classic Chicago dog at Dog Haus, where they had them on King Hawaiian Rolls. We also had a delicious burger by the river, dumplings in Chinatown, and many good lattes. My favorite meal of all time was at this little hidden gem diner, Pittsfield Cafe, where I got banana bread french toast. I wish I could go back. It was warm, cinnamon-y, and overall mouth-watering.

Overall, I have to say Chicago was even better than I expected. If you have the chance to go, take it. It is an energetic city where you won’t feel like people are running you over — unless it’s rush hour or you’re at the bean. I can’t wait to go back to explore more of its rich history and beautiful architecture.