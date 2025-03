Celebrating Orlando’s Beloved Senator Geraldine Thompson

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, Senator Geraldine Thompson, representing Florida Senate District 15 in West Orange County, passed away due to complications from a knee replacement surgery. The senator was 76 years old and worked in the Florida legislature as an Orlando lawmaker for almost 20 years, racking up a multitude of impressive accomplishments and awards during the time she spent fiercely dedicated to legislative service. Before devoting her life to public service, Sen. Thompson worked as a teacher for Orange County Public Schools for six years and as an administrator at Valencia Community College for 24 years.

Her work remains relevant today and will continue to impact Florida citizens, including those attending the University of Central Florida in the heart of Orlando. In honor of her life and legacy, here are some of her most notable achievements.

Especially as Black History Month comes to a close, I urge you to explore further the contributions that Sen. Thompson has made to Florida. During the last legislative session, I interned with Sen. Thompson under the guidance of her steadfast Legislative Aides, Anika Hamilton and Michael Brien. Her wisdom and dedication to preserving Black culture and furthering education for all were astounding, but even more fascinating was the fact that many UCF students hadn’t heard about her. Sen. Thompson was a force to be reckoned with, and I hope that reading about her many achievements was inspiring to you.