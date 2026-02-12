Catherine O’Hara: The Life and Death of the Great Actress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Catherine O’Hara was a household name for many and a comfort actress for most. Her incredible acting career influenced hundreds of people growing up as she starred in countless popular films across varying genres. O’Hara expressed immense creativity through her acting choices, making each role distinct and bringing unique approaches to each of her works. This made her more than a household name, but a true legend in acting.

Catherine O’Hara’s life in films

The famous actress has appeared in many live-action films, but one of her most famous roles was actually just her voice. O’Hara portrayed the character of Sally in the 1993 Claymation film Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Henry Selick. This movie appears in households worldwide on Halloween and Christmas, becoming a big part of many viewers’ childhoods. She impressed audiences with her voice acting, conveying her creative expression without even showing her face, singing “Sally’s Song” and showcasing her wide range of abilities.

In alignment with her “spooky genre” acting, O’Hara starred in the live-action 1980s Tim Burton movie, Beetlejuice, as the crazy stepmother, Delia Deets. Her hilarious expressions and exciting take on the quirky character made Delia loved rather than despised. O’Hara revisited the role of Delia Deets in 2024 for the smashing sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with the same eccentric energy that blew fans away.

Not only is O’Hara known for starring in Claymation and live-action movies, but she is also famous for performing in television shows. Schitt’s Creek ran from 2015 to 2020, and O’Hara depicted the dramatic and highly amusing mother, Moira Rose. Her clips from this show went viral on multiple social media platforms. After her passing, memories and well-wishing words were shared by her co-stars with great love and care. Throughout her career, O’Hara formed amazing relationships with those she worked with and left an incredible legacy behind.

Catherine O’Hara’s Tragic passing

The world was shocked to hear that Catherine O’Hara’s incredible life had ended at the age of 71 on Jan. 30, 2026. The actress had been living with a disease called dextrocardia. This is a rare condition wherein the heart rests on the right side of the body rather than the left. Even with this prior knowledge, the true cause of her passing is not confirmed, leaving the world in the dark for now regarding her death. Despite this, her humorous spirit and influential memory remain through the characters that we know well and love.

Remembering Catherine O'Hara pic.twitter.com/6VS3atqqQE — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) January 30, 2026 @WBHomeEnt via X

What now?

Many fans have opted to rewatch O’Hara’s movies as a form of comfort after the loss of such a widely appreciated actress. She appeared in many different films for the enjoyment of so many that it seems no one went untouched by the influence of her career. Despite the somber circumstances, this is your moment to rewatch some of Catherine O’Hara’s movies with friends to pay tribute to and appreciate an insanely talented woman!