Can Hollywood’s Obsession with Remakes Keep Originality Alive?

Hollywood seems so focused and obsessed with remaking the past. This often leads to a pressing question of what that means for the future of original storytelling.

In recent years, Hollywood has been increasingly dominated by a familiar trend: live-action remakes of beloved animated classics. From Mulan (2020) to The Jungle Book (2016), nostalgia is the biggest selling point. The rise of this marketing strategy begs the question — how interested are audiences in original ideas?

Tapping into childhood nostalgia plays a big role in the success of this category in the entertainment industry. For many millennials and Gen-Zs who grew up with animated classics (e.g., Disney), seeing their favorite childhood characters brought to life with modern technology evokes a sense of comfort and belonging. It’s not just about the story anymore—it’s about revisiting a cherished part of their youth in a new way. When this emotional connection works, we see it reflected in the box office, with live-action adaptations like The Lion King (2019) and Beauty and The Beast (2017) grossing over a billion dollars worldwide.

While nostalgia can draw us in, how long can it keep us attentive? For fans of the original works, there’s the excitement of seeing beloved stories in a new light, but for critics, it might feel like Hollywood is playing it too safe. The rise of live-action remakes sparked a lot of conversation among young audiences. UCF student Kyla Williams shared an insightful perspective on why these remakes are so popular.

“I think the reason why they’re rising so much is because when you see books adapted to movies or similar transformations in that way, where that’s coming from is society’s desire to see these things in a way that’s easy to digest,” Williams said. “I think people just naturally as human beings are more inclined to things that look like them.”

“The realer they seem, the realer the magic for people.” – Kyla Williams

This idea speaks to the broader cultural shift toward representation in media. Williams highlighted how some remakes are tapping into this by diversifying the characters. For example, she mentioned how The Little Mermaid stood out to her, particularly because Ariel was portrayed by a Black actress in the live-action version. For Williams, this shift was not just about nostalgia but also about the importance of inclusive storytelling.

“I think that resonated with a lot of people,” Williams said. “For a lot of little Black girls, they got to see themselves as a mermaid, which, when you think about a lot of the media that involves mermaids, do you ever see dark mermaids?”

Other students, like Daysia Peoples and Samantha Cervilla, shared a more critical view on the rise of live-action adaptations. Peoples mentioned she is excited about some future live-action adaptations, but she still holds some reservations.

“Live actions are okay depending on the movie,” Peoples said. “I think they take the spark out of a lot of magic, the animation format of it, etc.”

To some audiences, the whimsical charm animation brings often gets lost in translation when the stories are reimagined in a more realistic style. The vibrant colors, exaggerated expressions, and unique artistry that define animated films often struggle to maintain the same emotional impact in live-action remakes.

“I think historians will look back at this time in the media and think about how boring the ideas were,” Cervilla said.

The students’ opinions reflect a wider debate about whether Hollywood is truly honoring these beloved stories or simply capitalizing on nostalgia. On one hand, live-action remakes can offer new perspectives like increased representation with modern audiences. On the other hand, they can strip away the imaginative elements that made the original films magical in the first place.

As remakes continue to dominate the box office, it’s clear the conversation around them will evolve, with some viewers yearning for fresh, original stories while others appreciate the updated versions of familiar tales. Though it’s tempting to declare the death of originality, the reality is more nuanced.

Studios are investing in familiar franchises because they are safe bets, offering guaranteed audiences and built-in nostalgia. However, this doesn’t mean original content is dead— it just means it’s often overshadowed by the noise of established IPs.

The overwhelmingly positive response to original movies such as Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and Get Out (2017) proves the movie industry still thrives on originality. Independent filmmakers, streaming platforms, and international markets continue to push the boundaries of creativity, telling new, daring stories that don’t rely on pre-existing fanbases. The appetite for original ideas is still strong, but it requires a shift in how studios approach risk and reward in a media landscape saturated with reimagined versions of the past.

Some films strike a balance between nostalgia and creativity. The success of Barbie (2023) is a prime example of this. While the film is based on a well-known, iconic toy brand that has been a part of popular culture for decades, the movie itself presents an entirely new and imaginative narrative. Rather than simply relying on the doll’s history, Barbie offered a fresh take that both honored the legacy of the brand and explored themes of identity, femininity, and societal expectations in a way that felt relevant to modern audiences.

Similarly, the upcoming Wicked (2024) movie, based on the popular Broadway musical, reflects another interesting facet of this trend. Wicked, an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, reinterpreted The Wizard of Oz— a beloved classic. The original novel and musical provided a fresh perspective on a familiar story, offering deeper context, complex characters, and a more nuanced exploration of morality. The Wicked movie, in this case, stands at the intersection of nostalgia, adaptation, and original storytelling.

This kind of adaptation shows reboots or remakes can explore new angles or previously untold stories with a richer narrative experience while tapping into the comfort of something familiar. In the end, Hollywood’s obsession with remaking the past is a reflection of both audience demand and industry strategy. Nostalgia, when carefully balanced with fresh perspectives and modern values, has proven to be a powerful tool, as seen in successful live-action remakes and reboots.

The challenge moving forward will be whether studios can continue to innovate within these familiar frameworks or if audiences will eventually crave something entirely new. While original content may seem overshadowed by remakes, the continued success of films that combine nostalgia with originality proves there’s still room for creativity in the landscape of modern entertainment. The future of storytelling lies in finding that delicate balance between honoring beloved classics and daring to tell stories that have never been told before.