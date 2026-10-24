The Life of Violet Bridgerton: A New Prequel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Eight Bridgerton children, each with their own love story, highlighting their journeys and struggles. Behind each sibling was their mother, Violet Bridgerton, who emphasized the importance of love. Despite her prominence in the Netflix series, her story was never fully explored, but the spotlight is finally being set on the famous matriarch.

On Oct. 8, Netflix announced a limited series following young Violet and her romance with the Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, a long-awaited story many fans have been excited about. According to Netflix’s Tudum, the prequel will explore her early life, taking viewers back before the Bridgerton siblings entered the picture. Essentially, it is our personal invitation to experience the relationship that started it all.

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In the main series, actress Ruth Gemmell plays the iconic Violet. As People notes, Connie Jenkins-Greig previously portrayed a 12-year-old Violet in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The series offered glimpses of her childhood and introduced her parents, giving viewers a little background on the woman we know today. It is unclear whether Jenkins-Greig will reprise her role, but her portrayal hinted at who Violet once was. A dedicated prequel promises room to explore her own desires and, most importantly, her first experiences with romance.

Additionally, some familiar names are returning for the spin-off series. ABC News reports that Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will serve as the show’s main writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners, with Tom Verica also directing and executive producing. Rhimes’ involvement already promises to keep audiences excited, considering the success of Queen Charlotte’s story.

“a new series, chronicling the romance of a young Violet & Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, is underway”



VIOLET & EDMUND STORY IS COMING HOME!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/njnDQvQRuG — didi (@cuppdid) October 8, 2026 @cuppdid via X

This announcement is so exciting because it provides viewers with the opportunity to see Violet figure things out for herself. We usually see her as the supportive mother who somehow knows when her children have fallen in love and is often the shoulder they lean on. This series will let viewers see her in her children’s shoes, allowing us to watch her experience the same uncertainties and difficulties we’ve seen before in the main show. It’s also refreshing to give her this much narrative space. Before, she managed everyone else’s stories, but here she will be a woman with her own ambitions, insecurities, and a future she can’t predict.

Of course, several details remain private. Teen Vogue reported that the project has no official title and no announced release date. Many people took to social media to speculate about what Violet’s story might be. We know she ends up with Edmund Bridgerton and has eight children, but how did they get there exactly? A few hints have been sprinkled throughout the main show when she shares anecdotes with her children, but it’s still unclear whether it’ll be a bittersweet romance or something more turbulent.

Until more is revealed, there’s plenty to anticipate. From a new courtship to watching Violet grow from a young girl into a formidable woman, viewers will have plenty to look forward to. After watching her help everyone find their match, it’s finally time to watch hers.