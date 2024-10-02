5 Ways To Get Involved For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Oct. 1, and it’s as important as ever.

I’ve witnessed first-hand the effects breast cancer has on a person. My mother battled the disease back in 2023 and the respect and compassion I have for her will forever be unwavering. Her battle first began when she got checked after her best friend of many years had been diagnosed. Unknowingly, this action allowed doctors to catch the tumor early.

I witnessed the immense strength that my mother and her best friend displayed. In a time of darkness, they never dimmed their light. They continued to make one another cackle and laugh at jokes only they understood, called one another every morning at 6 a.m., drank margaritas that may have been a bit too big, and most of all, never let breast cancer take their smiles. The immense strength and perseverance breast cancer patients and survivors face are truly unmeasurable. Because of the impact breast cancer has left on those close to me, I must emphasize the importance of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To show support for those who have been impacted by breast cancer, below are five ways you can get involved.

Donate Donating to breast cancer research, charities, and care is a beneficial way to show support for the cause. Some charities you can donate to include the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Susan G. Komen Foundation, American Cancer Society, and many others. Volunteer and community events Getting involved in the community, whether volunteering at community events or organizations, is a great way to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many local events support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and are usually in need of additional support. Just this year, I attended an event held by a local baseball team, and strong women like my mother and her best friend walked hand in hand down the baseball field as everyone cheered in support. Events like these raise awareness and provide support in local communities. The pink walk The Pink Walk is an event in support of survivors, patients, thrivers, and others affected by breast cancer in some manner. The profits from this event then trickle down and help in funding breast cancer research, care, needs, and more. The most recent Pink Walk was on Sept. 22 of this year. Social media outreach Social media is a great tool for promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month and an essential way of informing and educating others about the disease. By sharing accurate information, news, articles, and more, you are spreading awareness of the disease. Wear Pink Wearing pink during October is a great way to commemorate respect for those impacted by breast cancer. Many companies offer limited edition pink ribbon attire, the revenue of which is then donated to breast cancer awareness. Another significant way to wear pink is to dye your hair! Many have taken this to social media to start a pink-filled trend, creating conversation surrounding Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pura Vida Bracelets

Breast cancer truly takes a toll on the individual. Being mindful and present with those impacted by breast cancer is just as important as the other ways you can contribute. Being a friend, child, mother, father, or someone close to those affected by breast cancer is crucial, both during and after their battle.

To the women who have been impacted by the disease: You are seen, you are heard, and you are strong. It’s a battle too many women know.

By showing support, you are contributing to the vital research and necessary information surrounding breast cancer. Those affected by breast cancer are warriors; let’s celebrate and commemorate their battles.