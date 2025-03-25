Breaking down the Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker Beef

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are Team ‘Bama or Team Bhabie, it goes without question that their internet beef is taking everyone’s For You pages by storm. The two have quite a history with one another, so let’s dissect the drama and see just exactly how we got here.

Defining Bhabie and BArker

For those unfamiliar with the situation, some context is needed, starting with who Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are.

Bhabie’s persona first entered the spotlight when 14-year-old Danielle Bregoli appeared on the Dr. Phil Show, presenting herself as an out-of-control, troubled teen by her mother. Introducing herself as Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli’s wayward personification took the show by storm. During her segment, Bhabie threatened to get into a physical altercation with the entire audience. Then, her mother unintentionally turned herself into an internet meme, coined as the “cash me outside girl.”

While this event would have been short-lived and embarrassing for most, Bhabie’s overnight fame continued growing as she used this leverage to grow a fanbase as an influencer and rapper. Following her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show, Bhabie’s internet career led her to release original hits that were a massive success, including her singles “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops.” She even has a trophy list of collaborations with notable artists like Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and Kodak Black.

While Bhabie prides herself on having a rags-to-riches upbringing, the same could not be said for her adversary, Barker.

explaining the Beef

The two’s discourse revolves around their romantic involvement with social media personality Le Vaughn. Their drama dates back to March 2024, when Le Vaughn and Bhabie welcomed their daughter Kali Rose. At the time, Le Vaughn and Bhabie were exclusive to each other but had a temperamental relationship that officially broke off in February 2025.

Barker, or as she likes to call herself “big mama,” is the 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler. Having an opposite upbringing to Bhabie, Barker is best known for her socialite personality, flaunting her repo-baby Calabasas lifestyle.

While Bhabie was excited to be a new mom, these past few years have been hard for her. Amidst preparing for motherhood and navigating through her on-again-off-again entanglement with Le Vaughn, in March of 2023, the star revealed that she was diagnosed with blood cancer and has been undergoing treatment ever since.

Considering this, the drama began to unfold in December 2024, when Bhabie took to social media and claimed that Barker had taken her boyfriend. Previously, Bhabie and Barker used to be friends, but this news fueled their dislike for each other. Barker responded by saying Le Vaughn came on to her, stating she wasn’t aware that Le Vaughn was the father of Bhabie’s child.

According to Rolling Stone, it was around this time that Bhabie dropped the first diss track against Barker, “Over Cooked,” airing out more of her reserved hatred for the 19-year-old, claiming that Barker had an abortion with rapper Tyga. Both Barker and Tyga quickly denied this allegation.

In response to “Over Cooked,” Barker released “Cry Bhabie” in an attempt to call out Le Vaughn for being unfaithful.

Following this, Bhabie released her second diss track against Barker, which was meant to hit even harder than the previous. Titled “Ms. Whitman,” the name of the track is a direct hit on Barker’s family. For more context, Barker’s dad, Travis, has publicly explained that he and his ex-wife chose the name “Alabama” because of their love for Alabama Whitman, a call girl in True Romance.

Sampling over the “Carnival” soundtrack, Bhabie hired a lookalike actor of Barker’s father to dance in front of as she calls Barker out for her shady behavior and multiple sexual relations. The track was posted only two weeks ago, yet it has already gained 14 million views.

Many can agree that from an outside perspective, this is probably some of the most one-sided beef social media has seen in a minute. While fans encourage Barker to take the loss and keep it moving, she still chooses to speak out against Bhabie’s allegations.

This is not the first time Barker has been involved with controversy online. The socialite is notorious for recently crossing a couple of lines by appropriating Black culture. In the past, many viewers showed their dismay at Barker’s tone-deaf adoption of “hood culture” since she comes from a lucrative and privileged lifestyle.

Regarding her growing tensions with Bhabie, it seems Barker has more in store for the fueled fire, and viewers aren’t happy with it. In a preview for her next diss track, Barker brings up Bhabie’s infant daughter. Of course, fans were not pleased with this, and neither was Bhabie.

Going into full momma bear mode, Bhabie released “OG CRASHOUT” in response to Barker’s tease, hiring an actress that looks just like Barker.

While some fans are worried that Barker has lost her mind, most are thanking her for bringing back the one and only Bhad Bhabie.