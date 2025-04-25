Boonechella 2025: Album Reveal and Performance Highlights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

New music is on the way from Benson Boone as he officially announced his second album, American Heart, to be released on June 10.

Boone surprised fans with the news during his debut performance on the Coachella stage on April 11.

As he took to the stage, the singer let his listeners know, “I already announced one song but this is Coachella, and you gotta make a mark when you can make a mark,” before playing “Young American Heart”: a song that will be on the album according to the track list on Apple Music.

“Uh, this is less like one song and more like 10.” Benson Boone, following the announcement of his new album during his Coachella performance.

Boone’s set had numerous memorable moments beyond his main announcement. Several of his popular songs, including “Beautiful Things” and “In the Stars,” were featured along with the iconic flips he often impresses fans with.

Additionally, Boone debuted a new song he had teased on his social media called “Mystical Magical.” This song is also listed on the Apple Music track list as a part of the new album.

The most notable of Boone’s Coachella setlist was his performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” featuring Queen’s legendary guitarist, Brian May. May even teased this performance in several posts made to his Instagram leading up to the event.

Boone began the “Bohemian Rhapsody” performance by singing on the piano and then abandoned it to take command of the stage as the music progressed. May rose to the center of the stage for his guitar solo and continued to play throughout the song and during “Beautiful Things.”

However, despite Boone’s shoutouts to May and his evident awe of him throughout the performance, fans online found the Coachella crowd’s enthusiasm lacking for the collaboration’s significance. Although the performance received overwhelmingly positive acknowledgment in the following days, the Coachella audience may not have been as familiar with May’s influence on the music industry.

In the caption of one of Boone’s TikToks, he said, “Me trying to get the crowd at Coachella to understand what an absolute legend Brian May is and the cultural impact he has on music and THE WORLD.”

Boone’s comment section was filled with applause for Boone and May’s performance and statements of agreement that May’s appearance deserved more crowd appreciation.

Boone expressed immense gratitude following the success of what he considered the biggest show he had ever put on. “I love this job, I love this life, I love music, and I love the people I have around me,” Boone captioned in a post made to his Instagram following his Coachella production.

Last year, Boone released his first album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, which has since generated over 4 billion streams on Spotify amongst its 15 tracks. Taking a closer look at the streaming stats, it seems that the success of Fireworks & Rollerblades extends throughout the album as a whole, as its songs range in Spotify streaming numbers from 10 million to 2 billion.

So far, only the opening track of American Heart is currently available for listening, titled “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else.” According to Spotify, since its release earlier this February, the song has already accumulated over 60 million streams!

Following the release of his debut album, Boone has gained significant recognition as an artist. He received his first Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist.” He also made his debut appearance on the Grammy stage with his performance of “Beautiful Things,” which currently has over 11 million views on his YouTube channel.

With his rapidly growing status as a young artist, expectations are high for Boone’s sophomore album. This release could be pivotal in advancing the novelty of his career and solidifying him as a mainstream musician.