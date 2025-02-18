Billie Eilish walks away empty-handed at the Grammys for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Billie Eilish’s highly anticipated night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, didn’t go quite as planned. Despite being nominated for a whopping seven awards, the pop sensation left the ceremony without a single win, an unexpected outcome for an artist who has collected nine Grammys and two Oscars, since her 2020 debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Eilish released her latest album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT on May 17, 2024, which topped the Billboard 200 charts for 30 consecutive weeks. BIRDS OF A FEATHER, a standout track from HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, has received nearly two billion streams on Spotify.

Billie Eilish received seven nominations for the Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Best Dance Pop Recording for L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT], and Best Pop Solo Performance for BIRDS OF A FEATHER. Additionally, the track earned nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Eilish also received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with “Guess,” in her collaboration with Charli XCX.

However, out of the artists that took home the Grammys for these nominations, none of them included Eilish. Kendrick Lamar won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us,” while Beyoncé claimed Albumn of the Year with Cowboy Carter. Sabrina Carpenter was recognized with two of the awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Best Pop Duo Performance for “Die With A Smile” and Charli XCX took home Best Dance Pop Recording with “Von Dutch.”

Fan Reactions

Billie Eilish’s fans took to TikTok to express their disappointment, questioning the decision to overlook her in major categories like Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Many felt her work deserved recognition, with some users sharing their surprise that Eilish, who has consistently dominated the music industry, was snubbed in favor of other nominees.

TikTok user @undos, who has 6.4 million followers, posted a video with the text, “my head is SPINNING hit me hard and soft LOST album of the year.” The caption reads, “GIRL BYE. TV OFF.” This video received 1.2 million likes and over 12 thousand comments.

TikTok user @ndaeilishh posted a video with text that reads, “idc. this is album of the year.” The caption says, “more like album of the century but ok.” This video has received over 1.4 million likes. TikTok user @urfavvv_j commented, “Not even a Billie fan but I agree,” which has received over 70 thousand likes. TikTok user @itsrachelle7 also commented, “I’ve never even heard of cowboy Carter until they announced it,” throwing shade at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter. This comment has since racked up over 16 thousand likes.

TikTok user @kochosfavgirl posted a video of Billie Eilish on the night of the Grammy Awards Ceremony, where she appears to be tearing up after losing Album of the Year. The text on the video reads, “no one talk to me rn.” The caption says, “i hate to see her cry.” This video has received over 485 thousand likes.

Final thoughts

Despite setbacks at this year’s Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish’s influence on the music industry remains undeniable, with her chart-topping album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. While her lack of recognition at the Grammys came as a shock to both fans and the industry, it’s evident that she will continue to make waves and secure Grammy wins for years to come.