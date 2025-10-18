‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Airing from July 10 to Sept. 28, season 27 of Big Brother has finally come to a close. With many new twists, a returning icon, and a Mastermind stirring up the house, this season was a doozy to say the least.

After being in the house for 83 days, the final two contestants, Ashley and Vince, went head-to-head to win the jury’s votes. Comparing herself to the legendary Elle Woods, Ashley secured the win with a commanding 6-1 jury vote. Another prize awarded during the finale night was “America’s Favorite Player,” where viewers at home can vote for the player they think deserves $50,000. I was thrilled to see my favorite player, Keanu, take home the title—earning over 65% of the votes!

With the finale addressed, it’s time to get into the juiciness of the season. Although this is only my sixth season watching Big Brother, this one takes the cake for its drama.

Let’s start with the showmance of the season between Rylie and Katherine, which was truly something else. In my opinion, these two couldn’t be more mismatched. Katherine is introduced as this very independent, feminist, “I’m not letting a showmance control my game” type of player. So, it’s surprising when she does, in fact, let a showmance control her game.

When the season first started, rumors about Rylie’s personal life spread—most notably the claim of how he left his baby mama, who was a few weeks away from giving birth, right before he entered the house. Footage of the live feeds also circulated of Rylie’s weird, almost manipulative attitude towards Katherine. Rylie was evicted from the house in week 6, with Katherine following shortly in week 7. Despite everything, the finale revealed that the two are officially a couple, with Katherine and Rylie stating that they couldn’t be happier together.

We can’t talk about Rylie and Katherine’s showmance without addressing the cheating scandal of the season. Despite their eventual intimacy, Morgan and Vince didn’t start this season as close as they ended it. During week 4, they allied with fellow housemates, Mickey and Zach. Once Morgan’s first house crush, Zach, left the house, she tied herself to Vince, knowing that he had been in a relationship for 7 years.

Over the following weeks, fans noticed long hugs, flirty exchanges, and even the two sleeping in the same bed. The live feeds didn’t miss a thing, and the internet—especially TikTok—had plenty to say about it. Morgan ended up being the only one to vote for Vince in the finale, and after being out of the house for less than a week, it is speculated on social media that Vince and his girlfriend are still together. All I can say is: go get that money, girl.

Now for the biggest piece of drama this season: the presence of Keanu. This man was hated by the whole house from week one. At one point, I actually felt bad for all the hate he had to endure inside the house, but we can all agree that Keanu’s social game wasn’t really the best. From what I saw, he seemed like a teddy bear of a guy. But obviously, I didn’t have to live in a house with him.

He was nominated for eviction week after week, and had to campaign for himself because he had no companionship in the house. He thankfully survived to week 11, where he was eliminated due to a twist from the Mastermind. I’m so glad he was awarded “America’s Favorite Player” and got to see how much America loved him.

This season was my first time watching Big Brother live. It started as my least favorite, since everyone in the house was very unlikable at some points. Ultimately, however, the season concluded in the best way possible. I am unapologetically proclaiming that I did not want Vince to win, and I most certainly did not even want him touching that second-place money. Overall, I would give this season a 7.5/10. My message to CBS: please cast more likable people for next season.