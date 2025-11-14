Beyond the Angels: The VS Fashion Show Through an Employee’s Eyes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beauty belt and measuring tape on, ready to serve the customers of the day. While the Victoria’s Secret models prepare to grace the audience on the runway, Victoria’s Secret employees’ wings may look a little different.

On Oct. 15, Victoria’s Secret aired its iconic annual fashion show, also known as the Women’s Super Bowl. As someone who has worked at Victoria’s Secret for two years, this is the busiest time of year… besides semi-annual sales, Black Friday, and every Friday and Saturday of the week.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has undergone many changes over the years, but the most recent shows have marked a shift in a different direction. This year, Jasmine Tookes, who has walked with the company for years, opened the show while being nine months pregnant. This show had many new highlights, including walks from model veterans, and a very diverse cast that was equally represented across the runway. It also featured models of different sizes who took to the stage to show that intimates are for every BODY.

As an employee, when I see a model walking down the stage, the first thing I notice is how good that bra looks on her, how well it’s supporting her back, how her cups look, and the placement of it. I know this may not be the first thing that comes to mind when watching these glamorous models in their stunning lingerie and angel wings, but it has become such a habit. It’s perfectly okay to look at this fashion show and see it for what it is: a fashion show.

However, the best way I can describe experiencing it as an employee is like when you’re dancing. You listen to the beats of the song and use those beats to cue the next move. For any of my dancers who know, once you get into that habit, you start to only hear cues when listening to music. Helping many women who come into my store find the perfect bra for them that elevates their confidence, turning a vulnerable experience into a good one, honestly makes me look at the fashion show in a different way.

I believe working at Victoria’s Secret has really pushed me to the conclusion that I care more about the atmosphere the fashion show is creating for customers. A lot of women and young girls idolize all the angels who walk the stage, and that’s why I think it’s necessary to create a platform for the company that pushes the value of inclusivity. In stores, sometimes women will already come in looking defeated, preparing themselves to settle for whatever bra size or item they think we have for them. However, that’s not the case anymore.

I truly do think that the fashion show is only an extension of the bigger picture that Victoria’s Secret is trying to paint moving forward. Whether you are a part of the show, an employee making a customer experience, or a customer looking for your perfect fit, everybody deserves to feel like an angel.