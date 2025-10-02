Ben & Jerry’s Loses Their Founder After Nearly 50 Years

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ben & Jerry’s, the famous ice cream brand, lost one of its founders on Sept. 16. Jerry Greenfield released a letter announcing his resignation after 47 years at the company.

Ben & Jerry’s got its start when the founders originally planned to open a bagel shop, but the cost of the machinery was too high. So they enrolled in a five-dollar ice cream-making course at Penn State instead. The two childhood friends began their business out of a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978.

After several years, the business skyrocketed, and the co-founders incorporated their other passion: social justice. Listed on the brand’s website, they fund protests and nonprofits, provide resources to address issues they support, and issue statements on their stance regarding certain civil issues. Ben Cohen, Greenfield’s business partner, was even arrested after a protest in the U.S. Senate last May. When questioned, Cohen stated, “Congress kills poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and pays for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the U.S.” The company has also demonstrated support for climate change initiatives, LGBTQ+ rights, and organizations addressing racial injustice.

The multinational consumer goods company Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s in 2000. The parent company created a unique contract with the ice cream board that allowed them to operate independently, as well as continue their civil engagement. However, Unilever recently fired the Ben & Jerry’s CEO, David Stever, causing things to snowball quickly. Ben & Jerry’s filed a lawsuit against the higher corporation, claiming they had broken the previously agreed-upon granted free rein and provided examples of other alleged censorship.

The split occurred simultaneously with the implementation of Unilever’s new business plan. The conglomerate announced in March 2024 that it would spin off its dessert business, including brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, into one standalone brand titled “The Magnum Ice Cream Company.” Unilever planned to separate from these businesses and focus entirely on its new core four: Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, and Nutrition.

Both Greenfield and Cohen have been outspoken about their distaste for the current administration. Greenfield said that his company’s loss of independence couldn’t have come at a worse time, “a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women and the LGBTQ community.”

The ice cream business also claims that Unilever is silencing them out of fear of upsetting those in power, going so far as to call them weak, saying that anyone can speak up when there is nothing at risk. Magnum, an extension of Unilever, released a statement thanking Jerry for his contributions and service, but disagreeing with his stance on Ben & Jerry’s independence. “We [Unilever] disagree with his perspective and have sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.”

Cohen revealed in his statement addressing Greenfield’s departure that he would remain at the company, continuing to fight for its independence and the values it stands for. The remaining owner also spoke out about Jimmy Kimmel’s cancellation, painting it as yet another example of corporate owners silencing American voices.

It’s unclear what the next path for the iconic dessert company will be, but the one thing that is certain is that they won’t go down without a fight.