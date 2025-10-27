Bellarke: The Ship That Never Was

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has that ship that just breaks their heart—the couple that should have ended up together but never did. For me, that’s Bellamy and Clarke from The 100. The show may have ended five years ago, but every day I find myself thinking about Bellamy and Clarke. Those two had a very rocky relationship. In the books, they do get together and even get married. But what happens in the show? Nothing. No marriage. No sex. Not even a kiss on the lips. We did get some very intimate hugs.

Jason Rothenberg, producer of the show, seemed not to be a Bellarke fan. Thanks, Rothenberg, for crushing my spirit. Even though they don’t end up together, they do still give us some pretty platonic moments that had my heart skipping beats. Here are my top 10 Bellarke moments from The 100. Spoiler warning ahead!

“I’m sorry.” “Me too.” (Season seven, Episode 13) Starting with a “dishonorable” mention, we have Clarke killing Bellamy. I waited six years to find out if Bellarke will be the endgame, and she quite literally “ends his game.” Her killing him didn’t even make sense. She did it to get the book, but then she left without it. Completely unnecessary, Rothenberg. What did Bellarke ever do to you? “If I’m on that list, you’re on that list” (Season Four, Episode Three) Ah, season four—my favorite season. A quick refresh: Praimfaya. That’s all we need to know. Clarke is making the list of 100 people to save. She writes down Bellamy’s name in the 99th slot, then she breaks down. When Bellamy wakes up and sees the list, he notices that slot 100 doesn’t have her name. He then says, “If I’m on that list, you’re on the list,” before taking the pen and writing down her name himself. They comfort each other, and oh my, why can’t they just kiss? “I won’t let you die.” (Season six, Episode nine) Watching this scene live gave me chills. For a quick refresher, this is the moment when Josephine was in Clarke’s mind and body. As Josephine and Bellamy are talking, something catches his eye—Clarke is tapping out Morse code, spelling “boohoo.” Bellamy sees this and learns from Josephine that Clarke can indeed hear him. He uses this time to tell Clarke, “I won’t let you die.” Sobs. Actual sobs. “You’ve got such a big heart, Bellamy” (Season 4, Episode 13) Praimfaya is heading to destroy Earth, and nothing is more needed than a Bellamy and Clarke conversation about survival. Clarke is talking to Bellamy about how she didn’t like him at first, but realized everything he did was to protect his sister. She puts her hand on his heart while telling him that people follow him for that. Then, she points to his head and says, “But the only way to make sure we survive is if we use this too.” He responds by saying, “I got you for that.” Okay, that’s basically an “I love you,” right? Right? “The head and the heart” (Season six, Episode 10) Bellamy is trying to save Clarke from Josephine. They get her out of Clarke’s mind, but then Clarke goes unresponsive. Thinking that she is dying, Bellamy is giving her CPR while crying about how he can’t lose her. Seriously, how were they not in love? She wakes up and he embraces her in his arms. They are “The head and the heart.” They know they need each other. “I was so angry at you for leaving” (Season three, Episode 13) After a long season of them beefing, Bellamy and Clarke finally have a meaningful conversation. “I was so angry at you for leaving. I don’t want to feel like that anymore,” Bellamy starts crying, which I think is the cutest thing ever. Something about men showing their emotions just makes me weak. Clarke then hits him with, “But we need each other, Bellamy.” Kiss! We all chant in unison. Nope, just another hug. Their hugs are something else. Weirdly enough, they feel as deep and intimate as a kiss. It’s crazy the chemistry they have. “She called you on the radio every day for 6 years” (season five) Season five was not on Bellarke’s side, to say the least. In the fourth episode, they reunited after six years of him thinking she was dead. They do start beefing again, and she leaves him to die in a fighting pit. This is when their relationship takes a rocky turn. He is mad at her until the last episode when Madi tells him, “She called you on the radio every day for six years.” That’s right, Madi, you tell him. This helps him see how much she truly cares for him. “May we meet again.” (Season two, Episode 16) After a tough season for both Clarke and Bellamy, it ends with their first kiss. Don’t get too excited; it was just a kiss on the cheek. I’ll take it, Rothenberg. Clarke and Bellamy both pulled the lever that radiated Mount Weather, saving their people. When returning to the camp, Clarke decides not to go inside because of all the guilt she feels about Mount Weather. Bellamy then quotes her words, “You’re forgiven,” a reference to a quote from Season One covered below. She ultimately still decides to leave, but before doing so, she places a kiss on Bellamy’s cheek, and they share a long, very emotional hug. “You want forgiveness, fine. I’ll give it to you. You’re forgiven.” (Season one, Episode Eight) This is truly the moment where Clarke and Bellamy’s friendship starts to blossom. He saves her, she saves him. They have a very heartfelt talk afterward. “I’m a monster.” “I need you.” Guys, stop, my heart can’t take this. They spent all day together as they didn’t want to be around anyone they actually liked. Bellamy and Clarke finally started relying on each other. This scene marked the start of something almost perfect. “Now there’s something I thought I’d never see.” (Season two, Episode five) Every time I watch this scene, I replay it at least 20 times before I move on. That’s not even an exaggeration. The way she runs towards him. His hesitation. The way he wraps his arms around her is so tight. The length of the hug. Come on, everything about it was so perfect. You just don’t hug a “friend” like that. Octavia was speaking for all of us in that moment: “Now there’s something I thought I’d never see.”

To end all of this on a good note, the actors who play Clarke and Bellamy are married in real life. This news came out of the blue, as the cast themselves didn’t even know until their post on Instagram. Although we didn’t get a Bellarke love story, The 100 fandom is grateful to witness a Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor love story. They were truly made for each other, and they married on May 5, 2019, and finished season seven of The 100 in 2020. They welcomed a baby boy in 2022 after tragically having a miscarriage in 2019. Their love is shared all over social media, and it never fails to bring happiness to my life. Thank you, Rothenberg, for at least giving up one endgame.