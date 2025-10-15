Behind the Scenes of UCF’s Market Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is nothing better than walking through the Student Union Patio on a hot day and realizing what day of the week it is. For many UCF students, Wednesdays are the highlight of their week for one simple reason: Market Day.

On a blazing hot walk to their 12-1:15 p.m. math class, students trudge along and are greeted with an array of products perfect for window shopping. With jewelry, clothing, accessories, press-on nails, spices, herbs, handmade knitted plushies, and much more, UCF’s Market Wednesdays have something for everyone. It’s a lucky day when you arrive early enough to browse the lovely products sold at the market.

This first semester is the most shocking for students, especially those new to campus. Imagine you’re on your same boring walk you’ve done time and time again before you make a turn and are suddenly greeted by a bustling atmosphere filled with color, music, and creativity. Many UCF students look forward to Market Day each week, trying their hardest to restrain themselves from emptying their wallets ahead of time to save up for the market.

One of the most popular vendors who is there every week is Triple Threat Vintage, owned by Shannon Creeden. During the last five semesters, Creeden has worked with Alyssa Lall, owner of 125th Vintage, to sell beautiful pieces of jewelry, including watches, rings, and pendants.

Creeden has been attending Market Days for almost five semesters now and keeps coming back because of the well-known UCF charisma. Their booth is always full of people and gorgeous pieces as they continue thriving with a booming business and plenty of traveling. For some people, this is their dream.

“I knew I wanted to own a business from a pretty young age because I always knew I didn’t want to work for someone. I pushed myself to be a business owner since I used to run a store and was a store manager for five years,” Creeden said. “I realized: why am I making them so much money when they don’t treat me well? So, the timing just worked out, and I got to start working with my friend, Alyssa.”

Small businesses aren’t the only people allowed to sell at UCF Market Days. In fact, students are encouraged to participate in Market Days, even receiving student business discounts on their booth. Andrew Nino, owner of Nino’s Market, is a graduate student and business owner pursuing his master’s in aerospace. Similar to Creeden, Nino has been participating in Market Days for two years now.

Tallahassee native Nino moved to Orlando for undergraduate school and has stated how he “loves the diversity of people and things to do in Orlando.”

Starting a small business is not easy, especially as a college student. However, UCF Market Day creates an open environment for all students to begin their business. Although it initially may be nerve-racking, Nino gives his opinion on the matter.

“If you’re a student who wants to start a business, do not wait,” Nino said. “I started my business two years into my undergrad because I never felt like I was ready before. What I didn’t realize is that waiting two years didn’t change anything; I still wasn’t ready when I launched. Launch early, make mistakes, and improve.”

One of the people who is a Market Day veteran is Dom Griffin, owner of La Baniels. As an attendee of UCF Market Days for six years now, Dom knew he wanted to be a business owner since he was in middle school. Like Creeden, Griffin was influenced by his mom to become a business owner and has a large following of people who search through his finds. Despite not attending UCF, Griffin has had the chance to meet many new people through the markets.

“UCF has been such an awesome place for me and many other small businesses to grow,” Griffin said. “Also, the students each year are great, and I appreciate them for helping us on our mission to help reduce land waste by giving the garments we sell a new home.”

“UCF has been such an awesome place for me and many other small businesses to grow. Also, the students each year are great, and I appreciate them for helping us on our mission to help reduce land waste by giving the garments we sell a new home.” – Dom Griffin, owner of La Baniels.

Thanks to UCF Market Days, anyone who wants to start a business is able to. Nicholas Bright, co-owner of Dime Finds alongside his friend, Uzi Puente, started selling about two to three months ago. Bright and Puente have been going to multiple different markets around Central Florida, including the Florida Vintage Market, Lakeland Vintage Market, and Off the Rack Market. They make a mark on each of them with an iconic way to remember every customer: taking polaroid photos of them and putting those photos up behind them along with the student’s Instagram handle. It even gets you 10% off of your purchase! Although he’s not a UCF student, Bright touches on how he got to UCF markets.

“It’s one of the biggest campuses in America, so there’s a lot of people to meet, things to do, and things to see. My buddy got me into it,” Bright said. “Then, I decided, ‘screw it, let’s do it together.’”

Every week, there are new and old vendors waiting for UCF students to come across them. Whether it is their first time at Market Day or tenth, all of the vendors make your experience as pleasing and valuable as possible for everyone. From students to start-ups to fleshed out businesses, there is a place for anyone to sell at a UCF Market Day event.