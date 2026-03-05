BAFTAs, Sinners, and Tourettes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards just took place and have quickly caught heat over an incident involving two Black presenters and a man with Tourette’s. Let’s break down what really took place at this prestigious award show.

John Davidson, a man with Tourette’s Syndrome, attended the BAFTAs advocating for the neurological disorder. Those with Tourette’s “tic,” meaning that they cannot always control what they do or say. He was the real-life inspiration for the British film I Swear, which follows a man with outrageous tics due to the syndrome. Davidson shared his appreciation for being invited to such an event, where he can advocate for others with Tourette’s. An announcement was also made to everyone in the room beforehand, warning that Davidson’s tics are involuntary and sometimes rude.

Here’s where it gets messy. Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who are both Black, were up on stage presenting an award for Best Visual Effects when Davidson shouted out the n-word twice towards them. Keeping their composure, the two stars continued with their award presentation. Afterwards, host of the BAFTAs, Alan Cumming, came on the stage to address the offensive slur that was just heard, ending his speech by saying, “We apologize if you are offended tonight.” Social media has blown up over this apology, calling it superficial.

Davidson left the room because he believed his tics were causing harm. He has come forward apologizing to everyone for thinking his intentions were malicious, but reassured that he cannot control what he says or when he says it. He also mentioned how he was placed next to the microphone, a misguided decision because everyone knew he might tic. Lindo stated that he wished the BAFTAs had spoken to him and Jordan after the incident, rather than having Cumming address the issue alone.

The BAFTAs and the BBC seem to be receiving the most criticism for how this situation was handled. The BAFTAs are filmed two hours before being released for viewing, allowing all curse words to be censored. Davidson’s outbursts weren’t censored until Monday morning, allowing for the slurs to be heard on the broadcast as well as BBC iPlayer. Multiple other things were censored out, such as director Paul Thomas Anderson saying “piss right off” and filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr. saying “Free Palestine.” Many people feel the handling was damaging to both the Black community and those with Tourette’s Syndrome.

People have tried to determine whether Davidson should be allowed to pass with grace or whether he intended harm. Jamie Foxx took to social media to discourage any sympathy towards Davidson, saying he meant to say the slur. Other individuals, like Hannah Beachler, acknowledged this was an “impossible situation” and needed to be handled as such. She also spoke out about how the apology made the situation worse because, of course, they were offended. Many have said that Lindo and Jordan deserved a full apology from the BBC and wished that it had been the initial step. Since the event took place, the BBC has issued more apologies to its audience, as has Davidson to Lindo and Jordan. This is a step towards raising awareness for individuals with Tourette’s Syndrome, as well as an emerging blueprint on what to do in case something like this happens again. The first step starts with a real apology from the BBC.