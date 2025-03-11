The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I adore the award season. The tension surrounding the potential award recipients makes it a worthy watch, but nothing beats the red carpets. The glitzy outfits make me wish I had stuck with the entertainment industry. As a novice fashionista, I analyze outfits like my life depends on them. Some celebrities hit the nail, while others miss the board entirely. Let’s dive into my nominations for the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, which will be hosted on Feb. 16.

Best dressed: Pamela Anderson

The whole look is insanely flattering, from the hair to the white Jacquemus dress. It is another example of the tried-and-true rule that less is more. In my opinion, she stole the show despite defying red carpet expectations and going makeup-free.

Worst Dressed: Aurora Perrineau

The shape of the dress is reminiscent of a Hershey’s Kiss due to the fabric choice. Shiny brown leather might not have been the best choice. She gets points for dressing like chocolate while everyone eats their Valentine’s Day leftovers. I’ve looked up her other red carpet looks, and they’re not ALL flops. I’m sure she’ll do better next time.

Underdog: Mimi Keene

The silhouette and dusty blue and cream fabric of the 2025 Dior Resort dress paired beautifully. The appliqués on the scooped bodice and the gown as a whole are incredibly detailed. Ruby Matthews would be proud.

Most memorable: the cast of “kneecap”

For context, “Kneecap” is a semi-biographical movie about a hip-hop trio from Belfast. I had no idea what was going on when I first saw this look. I think what made this look memorable was Liam Óg “Mo Chara” Ó Hannaidh’s Irish flag suit and director Rich Peppiatt’s plaid suit with the trio’s logo on the back.

My personal favorite : Selena Gomez

Her outfit was the one I saw the most on social media, and for good reason. Despite her nomination for Best Supporting Actress, her Schiaparelli dress takes the lead. The black off-the-shoulder bodice and beaded silver gown are surprisingly balanced. It wasn’t everyone’s favorite, but it flattered her well.

Most shocking flop: Ariana Grande

Disclaimer: I did not hate the dress provided by Louis Vuitton. I think the plunging neckline and intricate skirt are beautiful, but they don’t pair well together. It was not her best look so far, especially considering her Wicked press look and Golden Globes look. However, her makeup was stunning and easily in my top three makeup looks of the night.

Honorable Mention: Colman Domingo

One thing about Colman Domingo is that he will deliver every time. It’s not my favorite look of his but this Versace look stood out from the other male attendees. This includes Jeremy Strong’s long velvet coat. I’ve never seen him in a simple tux and can’t wait for his Met Gala look.

