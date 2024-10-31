Babe, These 6 Places Are Haunted… Like, Really Haunted

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spaces of mass hysteria, tragedy, and unspeakable crimes often harbor a haunting, evil energy that captivates our morbid curiosity about the supernatural. In the spirit of Halloween, here’s a curated list of six of the eeriest places across America, each steeped in a dark history with ghostly lore.

Home to many vehicular accidents and technological malfunctions when in the area, this interstate is something to keep an eye out for. The legend dates back to the late 1800s when Henry Sanford planned the start-up of a Roman Catholic Church called Saint Joseph’s Colony. During this time, an outbreak of Yellow Fever occurred, resulting in the deaths of four German immigrants—two adults and two children who were buried in the woods with no last rites. Years later, a farmer bought the land, tried to remove the crosses of the graves, and had his house suddenly burned down the same day. A little boy tried to dig up these graves and was shortly killed by a drunk driver. The creepiest thing is that no record of the driver ever being apprehended or identified was found. Before it was called the dead zone, it was named the “field of the dead.” The start of this legend began the very same day the I-4 interstate opened in 1963. A shrimp truck driver jackknifed directly above the grave. Since then, every accident on this interstate only adds to its eeriness. You should be incredibly cautious driving on that interstate, as you never know what evil energy lingers in the shadows.

One of the first hospitals to serve inland in Washington, St. Ignatius’ basement morgue has seen more patients than any other floor. Ten patients were admitted in its first month alone, and only three were released. The first recorded tragedy occurred to a man in 1893, when a man was reportedly crushed between two railroad cars, dying on the spot. Death only followed from there. On the hospital’s first floor, the right wing held out hopes for recovery, while the left became the final stop for the dying. This then spread a new grim phrase: “Left is dead.” There are reports of full-bodied apparitions and sounds of laughter, crying, and murmured conversations echoing from empty rooms. There is also a reported dark, angry mass that is said to resemble a swarm of bees known to rush at visitors. Many have been left with unexplained bruises and scratches, claiming they were kicked, pushed, or even struck by invisible hands. The St. Ignatius hospital offers tours ranging from $60 to $1,0000 depending on the duration, but beware—the two violent entities that haunt these halls have a habit of knocking on walls and shoving anyone who dares to enter.

This building is unique in its haunting, as it was not built on a grave and did not house residents who died strange and sudden deaths. Instead, the haunting comes from a doll given to a young boy named Robert Eugene Otto. This doll, dressed in a sailor suit once worn by Otto himself, would become the small yet potent inspiration behind the Chucky franchise. Bearing an unsettling resemblance to the young boy, the doll quickly became his constant companion, even taking on his name. From then on, the boy abandoned his given name, calling himself only “Gene.” Otto made a room for Robert (the doll) in his attic, and the closer they became, the more Otto became a shut-in. It was reported that he would spend days arguing with the doll. It remains a mystery how Robert came to possess such dark energy, morphing from a cherished childhood toy to something more sinister. After Otto’s death, Robert was left in the house, which is now a tourist attraction. But those who visit are warned: Robert demands respect. If someone dares take his photo without permission, he is said to unleash misfortune upon them—a reminder that his power endures and his influence over his former companion was only the beginning.

Considered to be one of the most infamous lost towns in American history, Dudleytown was home to a very small population that suffered several unusual deaths and mental conditions that tore through its dwindling population. It existed from 1740 to around the early 1900s. One of the last souls to linger in Dudleytown was John Patrick Brophy, whose life unraveled in cruel, rapid succession. He first lost his wife; then, as if in some twisted nightmare, his two children vanished into the surrounding forest soon after her funeral. When his home mysteriously burned to the ground, Brophy walked into the woods and was never seen again. One of the eeriest things about the town is the sound. Some travelers have compared its unnatural stillness to sitting in a soundproof room. There are no sounds of nature, no birds, just a bizarre, otherworldly quiet that lingers in the town years after its abandonment. Some have even felt gusts of wind without sound as if the air itself holds its breath. Electronics glitch inexplicably, and many leave with a sense of dark energy clinging to them as if the town’s tragic history seeps into their bones. One visitor described it as a place where the veil between worlds is thin, where entities linger before crossing over. Now, the town is completely abandoned but is protected by the police. Over the years, a plethora of vandalism has been seen, causing more protection to be placed in the deserted town. It goes without saying that it is not recommended to visit the former city, as doing so is a crime. How cursed must a place be for even the birds to avoid its skies?

This haunted sight is one of the more disturbing of the bunch, as its hauntings derive from its dark, dark history. I will not disclose the details due to the severity of these crimes. So, if you are curious, I suggest doing your own research, but viewer discretion is heavily advised. The legend of this tree began in January 1977 when the skeletal remains of two victims were found beneath it. Following this discovery, the tree became a hot spot for exorcisms and satanic rituals. When the community insisted on having the tree cut down, any attempt proved futile. The tree would not burn, the teeth of saw blades would fall off, and chainsaws malfunctioned or broke apart when in contact with the tree. There is one rumor that when a man tried to axe the tree down, the axe head came clean off the handle and split open his head, killing him. A sinister warning cloaks the tree: the men responsible for trying to saw the tree down discovered pieces of bark mysteriously tucked into their pockets, and shortly after this, they all met untimely ends. It’s warned that those who remove a piece of the tree and leave with it are doomed to a similar fate.