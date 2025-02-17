Attention Bachelor Nation: Here Comes Another Heartthrob

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

After one of the most iconic seasons of Bachelor Nation, the show has finally returned for its long-awaited season 29, and needless to say, the audience’s wishes are being Grant-ed.

Heartthrob Grant Ellis is this season’s Bachelor after becoming a fan favorite on The Bachelorette last year. This previous week, Ellis met 25 new women, including nurses, wedding planners, and a Seahawks fan. The premiere episode did not disappoint especially after having high expectations from last season’s Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, who was a huge hit amongst fans.

If you missed the premier, here’s everything you need to know to catch you up to speed!

The recap

The show began as it usually does every season, with the introduction of our beaming Bachelor. For those that weren’t tuned in during his debut on Jen’s season, Ellis is a 31-year-old retired basketball player who swapped shooting hoops for day trading stocks and is now looking for his forever wife. Coming from a broken home, Ellis wants to find true love in a lifelong companion. It goes without saying that viewers across the nation are rooting for his happy ending!

The episode continues following standard procedure with the highly anticipated reveal of this season’s women, as they each made their grand entrances in enchantingly unique ways.

Amongst the most memorable presentations, Alli Jo — a Jersey girl — opted out of the typical white limo, and instead made her arrival by Jeep, while Alexe Godin turned heads being accompanied by a llama! Carolina Sofia Quixano showed no hesitation, introducing herself to Ellis speaking only Spanish, and each girl continued to pique the attention of Ellis and viewers alike. However, it seems there was one girl who particularly caught Bachelor Nation’s eye, and her name was Allyshia Gupta.

During her introductory montage to the audience, we learned that Gupta is a 30-year-old woman from West Chapel, Florida. She’s an interior designer, and dog-lover, and was even the crown-holder for Miss California in 2020. In showing homage to her Indian heritage, Allyshia arrived at the Bachelor holding a genie’s lamp, for the two to exchange wishes to start off their season. “Make a wish. Our wish might be Grant,” she shared.

But what exactly was it about this pageant queen that won over fans? It could’ve been her appearance, her dress, her personality, or just maybe it was in the way she displayed her instant connection to our Bachelor!

Immediately following their screen time together, comments already began circulating on TikTok pointing out the evident chemistry the two shared. One user, @maddieeeroseee stated, “No, bc I caught myself smiling watching them together.” Even The Official Diet Coke account commented, “already rooting for them.”

Despite the love for Gupta, other fans also showed love for our llama girl, Alexe Godin. Godin is from Néguac, New Brunswick, and is a pediatric speech therapist. Her bubbly and extroverted personality won over Ellis as she secured the First Impression Rose this season. Not only did she win the First Impression Rose, but she also received an automatic one-on-one date with Ellis. Alexe also was one of the seven kisses Ellis had on premiere night.

In the history of The Bachelor, several leads have shared multiple kisses during the premiere night. Notably, Joey Graziadei, the lead of Season 28, kissed seven contestants on the first night, tying the record previously set by Zach Shallcross. Ellis also kissed seven women, matching this record. He certainly did not hold back night one!

What to expect this season

Following the first episode, this preview for the remainder of the season’s content showed complete travels, food, and of course — dates! But, no season preview of The Bachelor would be complete without including a sneak peek of a plot-breaking twist that fans have to stay tuned until the final episode.

Several clips of the women crying and saying they feel “backstabbed” are shown, but that is The Bachelor’s usual content the audience expects. However, a clip at the end of the season preview is said to leave audiences’ jaw-dropping. The clip shows Ellis standing with host Jesse Palmer on the day of the proposal, typically where the Bachelor must choose one contestant to seal his ever-after fate.

“You feel like you know what to do,” said Palmer.

“The truth is I don’t know,” said Ellis.

What will happen this season? Will Ellis make the right decision? Will he regret it? Or will he end up alone? Bachelor Nation will have to keep watching to find out!