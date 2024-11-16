Ariana Grande Stars in Her Dream Role in New ‘Wicked’ Movie

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Are you ready for one of the most memorable villain origin stories to light up the big screen? The classic Tony Award-winning Broadway show Wicked is being brought to theaters on Friday, Nov. 22. Universal has already confirmed Wicked Part Two will be released next year. With this new information confirming a sequel in the works, the first movie is bound to be a hit.

The movie is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz based on George Maguire’s book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. In 2003, Wicked first appeared on Broadway, with Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel playing the roles of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

I’m sure you’re familiar with the story that follows the journey of Elphaba becoming the Wicked Witch, and Glinda becoming the Good Witch. At first, the two dislike one another, but toward the end of the story, they develop an unlikely bond.

The official trailer for Wicked provides a clearer look into the story, demonstrating a reimagined look at the world of Oz. The film presents new cinematic scenes while maintaining the original themes of friendship, identity, and acceptance.

Leading in this upcoming adaptation is Tony Award-winning Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and global pop sensation Ariana Grande as Glinda. Jon M. Chu, known for directing In The Heights and Crazy Rich Asians, is the director of Wicked.

The casting choice is phenomenal, and the casting directors made it clear it was a very difficult decision. According to J-14, several successful actresses, such as Dove Cameron, Reneé Rapp, and Amanda Seyfried, auditioned for the role of Glinda. They all would have done a fantastic job as Glinda, but nobody is as deserving as Grande.

Grande has dreamed of playing this role since she was a kid, as evidenced by her cries after being told she got the role, shown in the Instagram post below. This is an inspiring moment for all of us as we finally get to see Grande play her dream role.

At just ten years old, Grande met Kristin Chenoweth herself, which she relays on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grande explains her first encounter with Chenoweth as “magical.”

According to NBC, Grande began auditioning for Wicked at age 20 in 2013. Finally, Grande was announced as Glinda in November 2021, according to the Entertainment Weekly. Now, fans will be able to see Grande on screen for her dream role at the age of 31. Her time and dedication prove her worthiness to land the role.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chu revealed Grande auditioned numerous times. He expressed how Grande would arrive 30 minutes early, circling her car around until audition time. At first, Chu was apprehensive about casting Grande, but over time, he realized they needed her.

“I sort of didn’t want to believe that she could do this. It seems almost too easy to say, ‘Oh, Ariana Grande,’” Chu said. “[But] every time she came in, she was the most interesting person… You just couldn’t take your eyes away.”

Grande even tweeted in 2011 that Glinda is her dream role, which was shown in her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s no surprise fans are thrilled to see her take on this iconic character!

In an interview with Variety at the Met Gala red carpet, Grande described the first day on set as “the most emotional day of my life.” Seeing her finally take on her dream of playing Glinda is not only inspiring for her fans but a testament to her dedication and love for Wicked.