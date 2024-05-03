Are Video Games Truly ‘Pro’ Women: Valorant vs Overwatch

Valorant has been one of the most popular games since its release in 2020. Its similarities with CSGO and Overwatch attracted fans from both games. I was invited to play by one of my friends the day it was released, but knowing a lot of the CSGO community was actively moving to Valorant made me skeptical of even playing the game at all. The toxicity towards women was at an all-time high, especially when Valorant, like CSGO, was being dominated by men. Still, I decided to play with my friend.

And, surprisingly, it went better than anticipated.

I found myself enjoying the game style of Valorant, especially when I had grown tired of the toxicity and irritating competitive METAS of Overwatch.

But how long did this honeymoon stage last with Valorant?

Not very long. The moment I began playing solo, other men in my team started to make vulgar statements and ask sexist questions.

“Do you have an OnlyFans?”

“Are you an e-girl?”

“Go back to the kitchen!”

“I’m going to r*pe you.”

“Which man in the team is boosting you?

These questions were constantly thrown in my direction, and all I could do was sit there confused as to why any of those things mattered in the game.

Regardless of how good I was throughout the match, or whether I got MVP of the team, the fact that I was a woman was enough for my teammates to perceive me as inferior. There was no room for mistakes, if I could not kill an enemy in a 1v1, the harassment that would follow was enough to make my anxiety rise. But my male teammates could make mistakes, or be at the bottom of the leaderboard, and no one would say a thing.

“Sorry guys, I’m just having an off game.” they could say, and everyone would be understanding. I, of course, wasn’t given the same treatment.

So here is where the question arises. Is Valorant truly ‘pro’ women?

To give a quick answer, I do think Valorant does a better job at protecting women, but it’s not at the level of protection it should be.

A lot of the toxicity I faced was mostly during the first year of the game being launched, which can be expected as the company had yet to implement in their system to make it easier to ban these players for being toxic and abusive towards women. My experience with the game during its first year does not compare to my experience now. The company takes reports very seriously, I have reported male players for their behaviors towards me, and in less than 24 hours, I would receive a report stating they were banned from the game.

The toxicity also died down as the years progressed, especially during quarantine and plenty of women became interested in FPS games, or games in general. I began to queue into games and discovered that half of my teammates were women or part of the LGBTQ+ community. There begins to be a shift in the Valorant community, with more diversity not only in-game but also with the agents we play as. Just last week, Riot (the company Valorant is under) released a new non-binary agent. The response to that agent was of course mixed, but that’s a discussion for another article.

Due to the shift in Valorant, I could go weeks without being faced with toxic teammates, which made me enjoy the game more. I even recommended Valorant to many women interested in joining video games.

Valorant, like any game, still has a toxic community, but when compared to other games, the toxicity as a woman has decreased, or at least, becomes less frequent when other men in the team begin to fight these sexist players. At times, these toxic behaviors come from little boys, and not men, which makes it easier to get them banned the moment they say slurs.