Who doesn’t love a sweet treat?

Whether you are celebrating a successful job interview, coping with a breakup, or simply connecting with friends, sweet treats can complement just about any situation. With so many options available, preferences can easily change from day to day. From frozen yogurt to cookies to boba, countless sweet treats are found in restaurants across the United States, ready to satiate any craving.

The concept of “getting a sweet treat” has surged in cultural relevance over the past few years, most notably among Generation Z-ers and younger generations. Indulgence has become synonymous with self-love, as people can find comfort in the simpler joys of food. “Treating yourself” is no longer just about a spa day or a quiet night in — it’s also about the pleasure of that first bite or sip.

However, this recent surge in sweet treat purchases is not without cultural significance. From the influence of COVID-19 to strategic brand marketing and evolving dessert trends, sweets represent more than delectable sugar — they mirror American consumer culture and economics.

Sweets and Economic Uncertainty

While desserts have trended in the past, the COVID-19 pandemic sparked TikTok’s utilization of the phrase “sweet treats” and its cultural significance. This came at a time when people sought any relief from the difficulties of reality.

People often use sweets as escapism. Linda Dupree, former CEO of marketing company NCSolutions, tells Customerland, “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve noticed a tidal wave of nostalgia sweep over the nation, as consumers buy more comfort foods and seek the sweet treats they need for their pandemic sweet tooth.”

Despite their limited availability and reach during the pandemic, sweet treats remained a priority for aiding distress during unprecedented events. As people worried about their health and exposure to the virus, they watched the economy plummet, with inflation and job layoffs soaring. If money was getting tighter, why were sweet treats a frequent expense?

Katie Doherty of For Brands explains that the reliance on sweets during rough economic hardships reflects “The Lipstick Effect,” which “suggests that during tough times, consumers gravitate towards small indulgences — like lipsticks — as mood-boosters when larger purchases feel unjustifiable.”

Buyer’s guilt is reduced when purchasing sweet treats since they do not significantly impact personal finances compared to more significant expenses. As prices rise and inflation worsens in the United States, the ability to source luxury in something as simple as a milkshake not only provides emotional comfort but also reassures individuals of their purchasing power. With this logic, spending on sweets becomes a way for consumers to affirm their financial control and access to small luxuries.

Indulgence in the Free Market

Over the past couple of years, I’ve noticed a significant number of dessert shops opening in my small hometown. Upon moving to Orlando for college, this trend followed me two hours upstate. I wasn’t sure if I was overanalyzing these openings, but according to Yelp data sourced by Restaurant Dive writer Julie Littman, “Dessert shop openings were up over 50% from May 2023 to April 2024.”

These rising statistics reflect the continued cultural dominance of sweet treats. Doherty writes, “By tapping into the drive of small indulgences, agencies can help brands establish themselves as trusted sources of everyday luxuries.” From a business standpoint, the dessert market offers more incredible economic benefits than other ventures. Doherty explains that “dessert concepts typically occupy small formats that lead to cost efficiencies and better returns to capital.”

Aware of customer anxieties during times of economic uncertainty and political division, brands strategically position their products as sources of comfort. Customers seeking comfort food fuel this demand, unconsciously encouraging the opening of chains or businesses that sell similar products.

For instance, Crumbl’s rise to fame during the pandemic not only encouraged mass openings of locations but also sparked an empire of cookie places. Brands like Insomnia and NightOwl have quickly risen alongside Crumbl to sell the best cookies, but this phenomenon is nothing new.

Virality and the Trendiness of Sweets

If you were a kid in the late 2000s and early 2010s, you might remember the chokehold that frozen yogurt had on food culture. Like today’s trendy cookie stores, brands like SweetFrog, Orange Leaf, and Menchies sprouted nationwide, vying for consumer loyalty. In hindsight, the sheer number of frozen yogurt shops seemed excessive, but it ultimately reflected consumer demand — at least for a time.

Fifteen years ago, social media was still in its early stages, but as Bon Appétit writer Sam Stone says, “Viral success and internet clout can grant chefs, restaurants, and businesses exposure/visibility — regardless of quality.” Many frozen yogurt shops sprang up not necessarily because they offered the best product but because they saw an opportunity to cash in on the trend and meet consumer cravings and needs.

However, just as fashion trends come and go, so do food trends. According to Littman, the short-lived frozen yogurt era reflects how “Single-concept dessert brands tend to spike and then drop since there are only so many people who can come in for one item before the fad wears off.”

As frozen yogurt faded, other desserts took its place. Cronuts, cupcakes, macarons, and boba all rose to fame in the 2010s, only to be replaced by cookie shops and other trends. With the rise of social media, Amy McCarthy of Eater observes that “every meal became an opportunity to post.” Sweet treats evolved into a popularity status.

Consumerism and popularity historically go hand-in-hand, as items like Uggs or Vineyard Vines t-shirts often signaled higher economic status and popularity. However, trends are frequently argued as encouragements of homogeneity to appeal to societal institutions. Gia Bharadwaj and Annie Fischer of The Banner describe how “people are losing their individuality by blindly subscribing to pop culture,” including food trends.

Are all consumers hypnotized by food trends? No. However, places like Crumbl, which changes its menus weekly, create a feeling of exclusivity with its desserts, pushing people to try its cookies before they’re gone. The success of many sweet treat places comes not only from possessing luxury but also from staying relevant with online discussions or events.

That being said, I still love to get a sweet treat! As economic policies evolve, it’s crucial to have a critical lens on what we purchase, even when it’s something as delectable as Italian ice or brownies. You are in control of what you buy, so buy carefully.