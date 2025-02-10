Squid Game-Esque Shows To Tie You Over Until Season 3

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2021, the South Korean Netflix show Squid Game took the world by storm. Season 2 was released recently, leaving fans with a cliffhanger and high hopes for Season 3. Lucky for us, Netflix just announced the Season 3 release date. Unfortunately for us, it is about five months away, premiering June 27. However, here are four other shows and movies to keep you on the edge of your seat until then!

Alice in borderland Alice in Borderland follows an extremely similar pattern to Squid Game. Random strangers are unwillingly trapped in Tokyo and are forced to play death games to survive. While the games in Squid Game replicate childhood games that many Koreans play, the games in this show are a hundred times more complex, challenging the players’ intellect, strength, and survival instincts. All of us are dead While not related to death games like Squid Game and Alice in Borderland, All of Us Are Dead is a thriller that follows a group of high schoolers when a zombie virus has broken out. While it has a heavy dose of survival and horror themes, there is a side of lighthearted comedy that, in my opinion, is a fresh take on the consistently overdone zombie thriller genre. Furthermore, the show touches on governmental decisions and failures in a crisis, emphasizing social class. Like Squid Game, this show has many unexpected yet heart-wrenching character deaths, so watch with caution! the platform People love Squid Game not only because of the storytelling, characters, and game but also the underlying themes of social inequality and morals. The Platform is a direct enactment of societal class struggles. In a prison, food goes down from floor to floor, meaning the higher levels get the most food while the lower levels get the least. This results in many gruesome fights to the death as people struggle for their survival. Battle Royale Battle Royale is a dystopian movie that is surprisingly underrated. Like Hunger Games, the Japanese government randomly selects one high school class each year, and they must fight until one student remains. Sounds familiar, right? Battle Royale has some gruesome deaths, as each student must wear a collar (which is also an explosive) to prevent people from escaping and rebelling.

I hope these options keep you fed until Season 3, and I know we will all be sat for it. These shows have everything from social commentary to survival to death games. Hopefully, you’ve been introduced to something entirely new!