Animal Kingdom’s DINOSAUR Is Closed: The Asteroid Finally Hit

Feb. 1 marked the closing of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s DINOSAUR attraction, leading to the official close of DinoLand U.S.A. The attraction had become a “must-do” since its opening on April 22, 1998, and was cherished by Disney fans of all ages.

Despite being terrified of the intense, dark ride as a kid, I grew up to love the attraction as it became a nostalgic part of my childhood. So, on its extinction date, I made sure to head over to the parks to say a final farewell, and found a lot of other DINOSAUR lovers there to experience the thrill one last time.

It seems like I wasn’t the only one, either, as on its final day of running, DINOSAUR fans showed up and out, putting the wait time for the ride at over 200 minutes for much of the day, with the longest wait recorded being 265 minutes. This was exceptionally impressive, since in my experience with the attraction, you rarely see the wait time surpass an hour. Luckily, when I arrived at sunset, the wait time was at a manageable 85 minutes.

Along with showing up, many fans were showing off their DINOSAUR attraction shirts, hats, and plushies. Most fans, including myself, were wearing the commemorative merchandise collection Disney released in July 2025 for the attractions’ closing. This merch had DINOSAUR artwork featuring the Carnotaurus and the ride’s tagline, “It’s fast! It’s a blast! It’s in the past!” Although others were wearing older T-shirts based on the attraction, together, fans of all ages came together to express their appreciation for the ride.

After riding and taking in the experience one last time, I discovered something that added that last drop of Disney magic for the night. Cast members, likely expecting this turnout and wanting to show their own appreciation, had decided to showcase their love. At the entrance to the hidden corner DINOSAUR sat in, there were leaves raked into the formation of dinosaurs, such as a T. rex and a brontosaurus. People gathered around the artwork made of fallen leaves to take pictures and appreciate the artwork.

After the attraction’s final day, an actor from the ride also came out to say goodbye. Dr.Seeker, played by actor Wallace Langham, is the scientist in the pre-show who introduces you to the lab, the time rover, and your mission to return from the late cretaceous period with an Iguanadon—or as Dr. Seeker puts it—“one additional passenger extra large.” According to WDW News Today, on Feb. 2, Langham came in costume to the attraction to give one final farewell, along with the cast members who worked the attraction.

With the attraction and DinoLand U.S.A. officially closing, it’s natural to wonder what Disney is creating to replace them. Disney Parks Blog reports that DinoLand U.S.A is officially being replaced by a Tropical Americas-themed land named Pueblo Esperanza. While the land will allegedly feature an Encanto-themed ride and other experiences, the DINOSAUR ride is being re-themed to an Indiana Jones attraction similar to the one currently at Disneyland, which is set to open in 2027. Since this ride is being re-themed and not completely changed, some believe the ride track and technology will be extremely similar to, if not identical to, the one DINOSAUR ran on.

While the asteroid has officially hit DINOSAUR, the iconic attraction got the farewell celebration it truly deserved for creating such memorable moments of fear and joy for its brave passengers. The final ride was an unforgettable experience, where, despite Dr. Seeker’s fear, we made it one last time.