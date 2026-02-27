Animal Crossing Aquarium Tour: What to Know Before You Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beloved Nintendo cozy game Animal Crossing is teaming up with Sea Life Orlando for an aquarium tour, with its first stop being in Orlando, Florida.

Animal Crossing‘s Blathers’ Museum is said to have inspired the tour. Blathers is an owl who serves as the museum’s director. He has appeared in every Animal Crossing series and is a beloved character. Through this part of the game, players can collect a variety of insects, fish, assorted fossils, and paintings, and, due to his nocturnal nature, he will either appear asleep in the mornings or wide awake at night. He is also known for his fear of insects, breaking out in a sweat at the sight of them, and calling them “wretched things.” While he will be excited to offer you facts about the fossil and some types of fish you donate, he will be rather reluctant to offer to share facts about the insect you’re donating to his museum.

From Feb. 13 to April 30, fans of the franchise can enjoy a wide range of exciting features, including meeting favorite characters and participating in rallies.

View this post on Instagram @sealifeusa via Instagram

Character Meet and Greet Animal Crossing fans can snap a photo with Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select dates. These meet-and-greets will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on March 20 to 22 and April 3 to 5. Stamp Rally The Animal Crossing Stamp Rally is an exciting feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. From May 18 to 31, fans can enjoy a Stamp Rally where they tour their own museum to find three stamp spot stations in the bug, fish, fossil, and art galleries. It is incredibly exciting for them to host a real-life Stamp Rally at the aquarium. You must speak to Blathers to start the stamp rally. To receive your reward, you must collect all 12 stamps. The Stamp Rally is a great way for players to admire their hard work in supporting the museum, as well as enjoy a scenic walk through the beautiful exhibits. Critter Panels In the game, Blathers will offer to give you special facts about the critter you are donating, so it’s no surprise that they are also offering themed descriptions of the critters presented by Blathers.

General Admission to Sea Life Orlando begins at $34.99. It includes all Animal Crossing activities, and there will be official licensed Animal Crossing merchandise for purchase at the aquarium gift shop while supplies last. The full tour schedule was posted on Instagram by Sea Life USA.

View this post on Instagram @sealifeusa via Instagram

Thinking of attending? Sea Life Orlando is located at 8449 International Drive in ICON Park, located next to the Orlando Eye and Museum of Illusions Orlando. All details and tickets for general admission are available on the Sea Life Orlando website.