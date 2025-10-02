An Ultimate Guide to a ‘Gilmore Girls’ Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

There is nothing I look forward to more in the fall than a cozy night curled up on the couch, a pumpkin spice candle softly burning, and the sweet sound of Gilmore Girls playing on the TV in front of me.

The adored show of a single mom navigating life in a small town with her Ivy League-bound daughter has been widely viewed as synonymous with the fall season for quite some time. Perhaps it’s the homey feel, the cold Connecticut setting, the warm-tone colors of the show’s opening sequence, or the eccentric town’s many seasonal activities that make Gilmore Girls a fall favorite. Whatever the reasons may be, the consensus remains the same.

On Sept. 14, the stars of the show, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, reunited at the Emmys to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls. While on stage, the girls officially recognized the popular show as being pertinent to autumn, with Graham stating, “Twenty-five years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered and apparently took the season of fall hostage.”

In honor of this long-awaited acknowledgement, here are some of the ways we can all enjoy this fall season Gilmore Girls style.

drink fall-flavored coffee

As many Gilmore Girls fanatics know, one of Rory and Lorelai’s staple personality traits is their collective coffee addiction. The show both begins and ends with them enjoying coffee at Luke’s Diner, their favorite local hangout spot for a tasty, caffeinated beverage. Their craving for coffee is so strong that in the “Pilot” episode of the first season, Lorelai’s first line in the whole show is a plea to Luke for coffee, saying, “Please, Luke. Please, please, please!” With that in mind, having coffee as a fall treat is a sure-fire way to enjoy the season like a true Gilmore. Head to your own local coffee shops and partake in trying the refreshments listed on their fall menus. Common fall coffee flavors include pumpkin spice, caramel, cinnamon, apple, maple, hazelnut, and more. Enjoying a nice cup of fall-flavored coffee will surely make this season even more exciting

indulge in fall foods

Another defining characteristic of both Rory and Lorelai is their love for food. Other characters in the show, such as the previously mentioned Luke, are often astonished at how much the girls appreciate substantial meals, junk food, and delicious desserts. In Episode 16 of the second season, named “There’s the Rub,” Lorelai says to Rory, “People don’t realize it, but it takes years of training to be able to eat the way we do.” This fall, we can all begin training by indulging in some delectable seasonal foods. Customary fall foods include sweet potatoes, squash, apples, almonds, and pecans. Fall desserts comprise, but are not limited to, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, apple pie, cranberry tarts, and pumpkin bread. For exclusively Gilmore Girls-inspired meals, there is a cookbook titled Sookie’s Recipe Book, written by Elena Craig, Elizabeth Fish, and Micol Ostow. This book is intended to replicate the meals cooked by Lorelai’s best friend, Sookie St. James, portrayed by Melissa McCarthy in the show. As one would expect in a series so closely aligned with fall, this book contains seasonally themed recipes such as Cider Ice-Cream and Muffin Bottom Meringue and Ice-Cream Pie, making it a great option for enjoying autumnal foods.

Wear fall outfits

Another staple defining the titular characters is going on seasonal shopping sprees. There are several moments throughout the show featuring Rory and Lorelai embarking on shopping trips together. Since the show takes place in the north, cute sweaters are essential to Rory and Lorelai’s fashion. As autumn is often viewed as the perfect time for sweater weather, we too can build a wardrobe up to Rory and Lorelai’s standards this season. Accompanying their stylish knit sweaters, the girls often pair their clothing with low-rise bootcut jeans or skirts coupled with tights underneath, and of course, a cute pair of boots for the final touch. Those of us who are Floridians may want to indulge in the skirt option and thin sweaters while we wait for the weather to cool down for fall. However, either clothing choice provides the ultimate guideline for dressing like a Gilmore girl.

Read a book Outdoors

Rory Gilmore is often seen with a book in hand, anywhere she goes. Her character is well-known for her love of literature, aligning with her aspirations to be a journalist. Many times, Rory takes to sitting on benches around town to read her books, with the beautiful foliage surrounding her. This fall season, we can partake in this relaxing pursuit and read outside, with the autumn weather upon us, the way Rory Gilmore would. This activity can even be paired with enjoying a nice fall treat and some fall-flavored coffee, all while wearing the perfect autumn outfit. So, let’s grab the books that have been collecting dust on our shelves and start reading! Photo by Alisa Anton from Unsplash

Host a movie night with friends

As much as Rory loves to read, both girls also greatly enjoy watching films together. Their witty banter often consists of movie references and one-liners. One such example of this is in Episode 11 of the first season, titled “Paris is Burning,” where Rory is explaining to Lorelai that two girls who previously were snarky towards her said hello to her during school, and Lorelai replies, “Really? Like a normal hello, not like a ‘Here’s Johnny’ kind of hello?” “Here’s Johnny” is a reference to the horror film The Shining. Just like Lorelai and Rory, we can all brush up on our movie references by hosting movie nights this fall season. Watching horror movies is also a great way to connect with all autumn has to offer, as this season is commonly referred to as “spooky season” with Halloween right around the corner. Invite your friends, grab your favorite flick snacks, and binge as many movies as you can to live this fall as true to Gilmore Girls as possible!

Participate in local fall activities

The town where the Gilmore girls live, known as Stars Hollow, is infamous for its many seasonal festivities. Rory and Lorelai greatly value participating in as many town activities as they can. Though we don’t live in Stars Hollow, there’s still plenty of local fall festive activities to be enjoyed. Search for a local pumpkin patch, paint pumpkins, and take pictures with friends and family. Look into local fall festivals that may be taking place. Shop at your nearby farmers’ market and view any fall decorations they may have on display. There are many ways to get involved in the community this fall season and enjoy all the fun our own towns have to offer!

Attend multiple Thanksgiving dinners