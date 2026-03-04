The Making of Orlando: A Look at Its Growth and Cultural Shift

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today, about 300,000 people live in Orlando, Florida, and about 1.5 million people live in the greater Orange County area. Each year, about 75 million people visit the area, and it’s become the No. 1 most visited destination in the United States. According to the Orlando Economic Partnership, by 2030, the city will have reached a population of 5.2 million people. However, like other major U.S. cities, Orlando also began as a small agricultural town before experiencing significant economic growth.

So how exactly did Orlando become the economic and tourist powerhouse it is today?

To start, the area that is now considered Orange County was once called Jernigan around 1840, after the Jernigan family, who were the first settlers here. As more settlers arrived, the citrus industry began to boom. According to the Orange County Regional History Center, by the 1920s, the citrus industry had taken over the area and had driven numerous settlers and large crop industries here. Furthermore, Orlando provided warm weather, even during the winter months, which drove tourists from the North to visit, creating the first interest in the tourism industry. Finally, the Glenn L. Martin Company, a large engineering firm, moved its base to Orlando in the 1950s, opening a greater job market and allowing people to move to the area.

In the 1960s, Walt Disney World came to Florida, making its home in Orange and Osceola counties. Now, the company employs roughly 80,000 people, boosting the economic and job opportunities of the area. The tourism that Disney World generates promotes good business for those outside of the company as well. Hotels, resorts, and restaurants all benefit from the millions of visitors to the world-famous theme parks.

The creation of the University of Central Florida also fueled the flames of domestic migration. Cape Canaveral was the destination for aerospace careers, and required an educational institution nearby to fill the necessary job opportunities. Building the “Space University” opened educational and job opportunities for students, encouraging them to stay in Orlando. Eventually, the development of the Rosen Campus and hospitality programs at the University of Central Florida strengthened the connection between the school and the tourism industry. As of now, UCF‘s Rosen College of Hospitality and Management is the No. 1 hospitality and hotel management school in the world, due to its proximity to the world’s top theme parks and attractions.

In the end, Orlando’s warm weather and agricultural opportunities initially drew people to Orlando to settle and visit. As time went on, the city became a hub for tourism and educational development, attracting residents and tourists alike, helping the city become the economic hub it is today.