An English Major’s Ranking of Jane Austen Novels

Unlike John Mulaney in his comedy special, Kid Gorgeous, I read all of Jane Austen’s novels this semester for my British Authors class (IYKYK).

One of the most famous authors of all time, Austen’s influence on pop culture cannot be understated. Her six novels have inspired numerous adaptations, including TV shows, podcasts, spin-off novels, and films — most famously Joe Wright’s Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. While readers tend to restrict her books to the romance genre, Austen explores the complications of gender dynamics, class consciousness, and societal pressures within England’s Regency era. Her work has influenced the likes of Margaret Atwood and other modern writers, shaping the literary canon more than two hundred years after her passing.

As an English Literature major well-versed in British literature, Austen’s novels and their contributions to pop culture greatly fascinate me. If you want to start your summer reading early, here’s my ranking of her books based on their themes, memorable characters, and gripping storylines!

Mansfield Park

Mansfield Park stands out from the rest of Austen’s works with its focus on themes like colonialism and poverty. While the novel depicts numerous love triangles and elopements, its improved class consciousness creates a more formal tone than her other novels. Readers follow Fanny Price, who leaves her destitute parents to live with her uncle in Mansfield Park. Fanny quickly develops a crush on her cousin Edmund Bertram, who flirts with family friend Mary Crawford. As each of her cousins pursues romantic interests, Fanny observes their irresponsible behaviors from the sidelines, secretly hoping Edmund will choose her in the end. I put Mansfield Park in last place for its characters. Mrs. Norris, Fanny’s aunt, acts incredibly cruel to her niece, proving to be downright insufferable. The rest of Fanny’s family is also cruel and arrogant, as their wealth blinds them to the real-world consequences of their selfishness. In my opinion, Fanny is also the weakest of Austen’s protagonists, as she allows her family to abuse her and hardly takes charge in situations. However, I did enjoy the novel’s colonialist undertones, especially as they further characterize the Bertram family. The novel’s conclusion also proves enthralling, as many characters receive their due justice for their cruelty.

Northanger Abbey

Despite being Austen’s first novel, Northanger Abbey was the last to be published. It focuses more on romance than Mansfield Park, but it also satirizes Gothic literature to characterize the protagonist, Catherine Morland. Austen introduces Catherine as your no-so-typical heroine due to her childlike wonder and limited societal interactions. The novel depicts her travels with Mr. and Mrs. Allen, a wealthier family who want to expose Catherine to the world around her. She falls in love with Henry Tilney, the son of a respected military general. As Catherine grows her relationship with the Tilneys, the novel also focuses on her friendship with Isabella Thorpe, who enters an engagement with Catherine’s older brother, James. My main praise of the novel comes from its development of Catherine’s character. Because of her naivety, she often lands herself in murky situations that differ from those of Austen’s other heroines. Her ascension from teenage foolishness to a mature moral compass is very rewarding to track. However, the novel’s pacing was slow in the first half, as it did not prove itself significant until the final few pages. Additionally, John Thorpe is by far my most hated Austen man, so you’ve been warned.

Sense and Sensibility

Austen’s debut novel incorporates what many readers love about her writing: memorable characters, shocking plot twists, and a focus on Romanticism. Sense and Sensibility, in my opinion, is one of Austen’s easier reads, especially for those who’ve read Pride and Prejudice. The novel follows Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who reflect “sense” and “sensibility.” Alongside their mother, the sisters navigate society after the death of their father and the dispossession of his wealth. Elinor falls for Edward Ferrars, her brother-in-law, while Marianne falls for John Willoughby, a charismatic man with a dark secret. As Elinor and Marianne grow fonder of their prospective partners, they learn how to embrace both “sense” and “sensibility” to support one another. I really enjoyed seeing how each romance progressed throughout the novel. While I predicted each pairing in the beginning, it was rewarding to see their eventual match. My final research paper for my class this semester greatly focused on the novel’s display of Romanticism, which was both fun and insightful to track throughout. However, Sense and Sensibility is in fourth place because Austen’s other three novels prove much more engaging and direct than this one.

Emma

Even if you don’t know much about Emma, you might know about this novel’s famous spinoff film: Clueless! It shows how much of an influence Austen has on pop culture! Readers follow Emma Woodhouse, a wealthy and clever girl who loves playing matchmaker for her companions. Her friends include Harriet Smith, an innocent yet well-meaning girl; Mr. Knightley, Emma’s neighbor and mentor; and Frank Churchill, a likable yet selfish young man. As Emma’s matches fall apart and new ones arise, she realizes the importance of staying true to herself above all things. Emma is a very memorable protagonist whose sharpness and active role within the novel distinguish her from Austen’s other protagonists. While she has her faults, her redemption in the novel’s conclusion makes up for her weaknesses. I particularly liked the novel’s lighthearted tone and readability. However, there were a lot of characters to keep track of, which sometimes made the pacing falter.

Pride and Prejudice

Arguably, Austen’s most famous novel, Pride and Prejudice, is a charming story to all who read it. I’d argue that this novel is one of Austen’s most romantic, which makes its film adaptations all the more enthralling. Austen’s magnum opus centers around Elizabeth Bennet, one of five daughters needing to be wed and established outside of the family. She meets Mr. Darcy, a wealthy and arrogant man whom she immediately detests. While Elizabeth becomes acquainted with Darcy, she monitors her family’s foolishness and pursuits of romance. Pride and Prejudice has always meant a lot to me. Not only was it my first Austen novel, but I also played Mrs. Bennet in my high school play! My favorite part of the novel has to be the intermingling storylines of various characters. Considering how many characters there are, I find it very impressive how Austen fleshes out her story through their intricacies.

Persuasion