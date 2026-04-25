‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 & the Return of the Coven

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

American Horror Story is a horror anthology series that premiered in 2011, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The show has a very passionate fan base, especially surrounding seasons like “Murder House,” “Asylum,” and “Coven.” The storytelling and phenomenal acting have landed this show a shining spot in the horror community, and it is finally back after the twelfth season, “Delicate,” which ended in April of 2024.

season 3: “Coven”

“Coven,” the third season of American Horror Story, premiered in October of 2013, set in New Orleans, and beloved by many. The storyline focuses on a coven of witches at the academy as they struggle with power dynamics and attacks from both surrounding and supernatural threats. This season features flashbacks to the Salem witch trials, and audiences enjoyed the historical aspect that blended with the story’s drama. The cast included Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farminga, Frances Conroy, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Denis O’Hare, Kathy Bates, and Jessica Lange, many of whom appear in other seasons. Audiences responded well to the mix of female power and sisterhood that “Coven” exhibited.

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Season 13

After season 12 finished in April 2024, a new season of American Horror Story entered production, originally expected to release Oct. 31, 2026. However, it is now set for an undecided date in September. The season has been confirmed to be a continuation of season three, which thrilled fans everywhere.

A sneak peek for season 13 was posted on the official American Horror Story Instagram account on April 6, announcing the return of Jessica Lange. The show is notorious for bringing back previous actors to play new characters, but also for including characters from past seasons into the storylines of new ones. Jessica Lange is idolized in the AHS community and has iconically appeared in five seasons. Her return was a surprise to fans, as she had previously announced with her most recent season that she would no longer be a part of the show.

Jessica Lange will also be joined by other confirmed returners, including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman. They are expected to be taking on their roles from the previous “Coven” season, but only Jessica Lange and Emma Roberts have been announced in their exact roles. In true American Horror Story fashion, season 13 will feature a special guest star, Ariana Grande.

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WHAT NOW?

Though not much information has been released yet, it’s safe to say that fans are highly anticipating the release of season 13 in September. Get excited to see more of your favorite actresses and actors on screen from previous seasons and enjoy a new storyline from one of American Horror Story’s most successful seasons. All we can do now is continue waiting for more updates on social media and enjoy whatever new surprises the creators have in store. This is the perfect opportunity for a “Coven” rewatch to refresh your memory and prepare for what is being labeled as the most exciting season yet!